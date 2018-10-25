Under the Radar: Bossy Love

Three years ago Bossy Love performed at Edinburgh’s Pleasance Sessions prompting widespread enthusiasm with their R’n’B vocals and dance-inducing synths. Since then the plaudits have continued apace, with Radio 1, Radio Scotland and 6 Music getting behind the band, which has led to bookings for Glastonbury and The Great Escape Festival. Their songs have been synced by Soccer AM and Made In Chelsea, as well as being playlisted instore by H&M and Topshop.

Bossy Love’s core comprises singer Amandah Wilkinson (previously with Australian pop outfit Operator Please), and former Dananananaykroyd drummer/vocalist, John Baillie Jr, with keyboardist Ollie Cox joining for live shows. The trio are next in action together on 2 November at Glasgow’s QMU and the following night at the Alternative Peers Ball in Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms. Check out the video for Whiplash, the title track of their EP coming out on 24 November. http://bit.ly/UTRBOSSY

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry seminar and social events.

www.borntobewide.co.uk

