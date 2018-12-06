Under the Radar: Barrie-James

Barrie-James O’Neill (simply using Barrie-James at present) was the frontman for the hugely successful Kassidy, and co-wrote Lana Del Rey’s hit song Brooklyn Baby when he was living in Los Angeles. Now back in his native Glasgow, he returns with his second solo album, Psychedelic Soup, which will be released via Glasgow imprint Holy Smokes Records early next year.

The lead single Free Like A Bird is out now and signals a more electric direction from his introspective solo debut Cold Coffee, which was released in 2016. With some grunge, rock, stop-start guitar riffs and psychedelia, it’s a tantalising taste of what’s to come. Watch the video at https://youtu.be/57Ma7guOLoE and see Barrie-James play an intimate show in Glasgow at The Old Hairdressers on Friday. For more information and tickets visit https://www.facebook.com/BarrieJamesONeillOfficial/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music seminar and social night Born To Be Wide. Their next events take place in Dundee on Thursday and Edinburgh on 13 December, borntobewide.co.uk

AIM is a trade body established in 1999 to provide a collective voice for the UK’s independent music industry. The sector produces some of the most exciting and popular music in the world, and makes a huge contribution to the country’s economy. AIM’s 800+ members include the largest labels in the world, small start-ups and individual artists releasing their own music. For more information visit www.musicindie.com