Under the Radar: Astrid

Indie pop/rock darlings Astrid return with the release of their fourth album, Fall, Stand, Dance. Recorded in Los Angeles (where guitarist Charles Clark now lives), the album was produced by Eric McCann, mixed by Tony Doogan and is released via Edwyn Collins’ label AED Records.

The band were previously members of Scottish supergroup The Reindeer Section (which featured members of Snow Patrol, The Vaselines, Teenage Fanclub, Arab Strap and Mogwai) and had success with Our Lunar Activities and various solo projects. After a recent live session on BBC Radio Nan Gàidheal, an appearance at the Loopallu Festival and a show at The Ironworks in Inverness last month, Astrid launch their album with a hometown Christmas gig at An Lanntair in Stornoway on 22 December, with guests Edwyn Collins and Paul Wilson of Snow Patrol. For info and to see the video of single Poison Reaction visit https://www.facebook.com/Astridbanduk/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music business seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

