Under the Radar: Andrew Wasylyk

Although the new year is only three weeks old, there is little doubt that Andrew Wasylyk’s album, The Paralian, will be one of 2019’s musical highlights.

The result of an extended artist residency at Arbroath’s Hospitalfield House, it sees the multi-instrumentalist weave a beautiful soundscape using the arts centre’s Erard Grecian harp and grand piano, adding vintage synths, brass and strings as well as field recordings from nearby locations including the Seaton Cliffs and the Bell Rock Lighthouse. With track titles such as Flight Of The Cormorant, Journey To Inchcape and Mariner’s Hymn, it is no surprise that listening immediately evokes the Angus coastline which inspired this amazing composition. The Paralian is released via Edinburgh’s Athens of the North Label on 1 February, and will be accompanied by live performances in Edinburgh (30 January), Dundee (31 January) and Glasgow (1 February). We can’t wait.

