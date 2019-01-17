Under the Radar: Amy Lou

Talented 18-year-old Dunfermline singer-songwriter Amy Lou began her career as a solo artist but is now performing live as part of a four-piece band. They’ve performed at Dunfermline’s Outwith Festival, One Weekend in Stirling, Oxjam Glasgow, ButeFest and Edinburgh’s EH6 and have been championed by Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio.

Amy Lou has a spectacularly powerful voice and new single Fiat Five Hunner showcases this perfectly. It’s released on Vadana Records on Saturday with an official launch gig at PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline on 26 January. The band then head out on tour, visiting Glasgow’s King Tut’s on 23 February, Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s on 7 March, Manchester on 14 March, Liverpool on 15 March, Dundee’s Beat Generator on 17 March, Bathgate’s Regal Theatre on 29 March, Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s on 5 April, and Stirling’s Tolbooth on 13 April. To keep updated go to https://www.facebook.com/himynamesamylou/

