Under the radar: Admlithi

We have long been fans of Glasgow’s Armelodie Records, whose unrivalled knack for discovering cutting-edge, adventurous artists is once more in evidence with their latest signing, Admlithi. According to the official backstory, he hails from northern Scotland and planned to record a “feel-good party album as a tribute to Prince” on an 80s keyboard found in a skip. However, a sudden interest in world events which bordered on the obsessive led to the album Tyrants (released on Friday) instead. A compelling collection of songs, it evokes a cinematic sensibility on 4UYET, A Very Bad Day and Photograph, while the title track and The Wrong Chair make full use of the keyboard to conjure up a sound best described as Bronski Beat on steroids.

An album for the sophisticated listener rather than those in need of a catchy chorus, the video for Bats In Your Head (http://bit.ly/UTRBats) is proof that this Friday the 13th is a date to look forward to.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night, Born To Be Wide.

www.borntobewide.co.uk

