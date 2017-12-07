Under the Radar: 100 Fables

100 Fables are an energetic, 80s-influenced electro girl/boy quartet from Glasgow. They’ve had airplay from Vic Galloway on BBC Introducing, Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, BBC Radio Scotland’s Janice Forsyth Show and on the weekly American-based show Passport Approved.

In the summer they played the Isle of Wight Festival, Carnival 56 and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, as well as industry showcases Off The Record in Manchester and XpoNorth in Inverness, and have supported a diverse range of artists including The View, Glasvegas, Scouting For Girls, Travis, Bay City Rollers and Deacon Blue. 100 Fables released their brilliant debut EP Electric Girls And Boys at Glasgow’s ABC2 to a near-capacity crowd last week. You can watch the video for single Untold at https://youtu.be/cPspNQuvW-k and find out more at www.facebook.com/100fables.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run the Born To Be Wide music industry events and seminars, www.borntobewide.co.uk

