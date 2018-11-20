The Proclaimers to play Edinburgh Castle in 2019

THEY’RE on their way... The Proclaimers are set to play Edinburgh Castle for the first time since 2008 following the success of their two recent sell-out concerts at The Playhouse, the Evening News can reveal.

Twins Craig and Charlie Reid will make their long anticipated return to The Esplanade on Saturday 20 July 2019 in one of four major Scottish summer gigs they will play next year.

The Proclaimers play Edinburgh Castle

Announcing the date Craig and Charlie Reid said, “We are looking forward immensely to coming home during the summer for four major Scottish shows.

“The atmosphere in Scotland is unique and the whole band looks forward to the concerts.”

The other summer gigs will be at Melrose Rugby Club on Saturday 15 June, Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday 6 July and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday 14 September.

The brothers added, “It’s our first show back in the Castle for many years, our first major show in the Borders for several years, it’s great to be returning to Bught Park and the Highlands audience, and also going back to the Hydro and closing our Angry Cyclist World tour with the final show in Glasgow.”

Currently on their biggest ever sell out UK tour having sold in excess of 80,000 tickets, the Reid brothers’ Angry Cyclist Tour began in July this year and ends in September 2019.

The Angry Cyclist album was released in August and is their eighth Top 40 UK album.

It debuted in the UK official album charts at 17 and at No 3 in the UK official independent album charts.

Audiences at The Castle can expect to be treated to all the classic Proclaimers hits including Sunshine on Leith, (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles, Letter From America, I’m On My Way, Life With You and Let’s Get Married along with a selection of tracks from their recent album.

Concert promoter Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music said, “It’s great news that The Proclaimers are coming out next summer, covering the country from North to South and East to West with these four very special shows and I am delighted one of them is at Edinburgh Castle.”

Nick Finnigan, Executive Manager of Edinburgh Castle, added, “The Proclaimers have countless fans from Scotland and beyond, and we look forward to welcoming them all next year for what will be an unmissable concert.

“I can’t think of a more iconic Scottish duo to perform at Edinburgh Castle.”

Strikingly individual, The Proclaimers emerged 31 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top 3 single Letter from America.

Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy global success, their timeless songs capturing a gamut of human emotions and boasting political fire and wit.

Having carved a niche for themselves in the netherworld where pop, folk, new wave and punk collide, their music inspired the stage musical and film Sunshine on Leith.

2019 will also see the Reid brothers play concerts in Iceland, Dubai, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and Norway.

Tickets for The Proclaimers Castle concert go on general sale at 9am on Friday 23 November and are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk or 0844 844 0444.

Tickets for the concert will not be available from Edinburgh Castle directly.