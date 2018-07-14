If there is such a thing as musical reincarnation, then San Francisco’s feminist rap trio, The Yeastie Girlz (best known for the early 90s track You Suck), appear to have come back as three women from Dunbar performing as The Honey Farm. The band caught our attention earlier this year with the hilarious video for L.A.D.S, which managed to skewer almost every hip-hop cliché (alas) still espoused by so many of their male counterparts.

Performances at Neu! Reekie! And Kelburn Garden Party have further helped The Honey Farm swell their fanbase, while few bookings could be more apt than forthcoming appearances at The Hive in Edinburgh (27 July) and the Sticky Wicket night at Leith FAB Cricket Club (24 August).

In the meantime, an animated video for the song Pussy All Day, made by Edinburgh artist Tracy Foster, is released this weekend and is another reminder of why there is a buzz about this band. Facebook.com/thehoneyfarmofficial