Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt calls out inappropriate male behaviour in music industry

Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt has expressed her frustration at the inappropriate behaviour of some men in the music industry on social media.

The 24 year old took to social media to comment on male performers using their status in the industry to abuse young artists, stating the behaviour is something many women have been subjected to.

'It sickens me'

Nesbitt, who is best known for her single 'Stay Out', stated that she has experienced inappropriate behaviour from men herself and implied it is a common occurrence for most female artists.

She wrote on Twitter:

"It's mad to see two music industry men that have been inappropriate towards me be publicly outed in the past month.

"Can't help but wonder how many other incidents have gone on and it sickens me that almost every female artist I know has had to experience these things.

"Literally f*** off anyone who uses their powerful position to abuse, pressure or make young artists feel uncomfortable."

We contacted Nina Nesbitt for further information regarding her tweets, but she declined to comment.

Highlighting abuse

The comment from Nesbitt comes on the back of recent revelations regarding the sexual misconduct of several powerful figures within the music and film industries.

This week, singer Ryan Adams was accused by numerous women of emotionally abusive behaviour, with claims he used his status in the music industry to manipulate young artists for sex.

The report, published in the New York Times, claimed Adams dangled career opportunities in front of women while also making sexual pursuits. His activities included messages to one fan who was only 15.

Adams has since responded to the report and described the claims as “upsettingly inaccurate”.

Singer R Kelly and film producer Harvey Weinstein are among the other high profile men who have had repeated cases of inappropriate sexual conduct revealed within the last year.