Rewind Festival Scotland 2019: dates, tickets, bands and everything you need to know about the Perth festival

Rewind is a series of festivals which celebrates retro classics and legendary hit-makers of yesteryear

by Alex Nelson

Everyone from Lulu to the Undertones will be performing live (Photo: Rewind Festival)

Fans of 1980s and '90s music will flock to Perth this summer for Scotland's Rewind Festival.

There are three in total this year, with the others taking place in Macclesfield and Henley-on-Thames. Here's everything you need to know about Scotland's biggest nostalgia fest.

Who are the headliners?

As the name suggests, Rewind Festival celebrates everything nostalgic in music. Legends from previous decades will be onstage, blasting out the hits you thought you may never get a chance to see live.

The festival is family-friendly (Photo: Shutterstock)

I Want to Know What Love Is singers Foreigner will be topping the bill on the Saturday night - one of the world's best-selling bands of all time - while Sunday night plays host to the crooning Bryan Ferry.

Who else is playing?

Elsewhere on the line-up, there are performances from the best of the '80s and beyond, with classic pop acts like Lulu, Belinda Carlyle, and Midge Ure dipping into their back catalogues.

And if you prefer rock, Rewind has you covered, with punk legends like The Undertones, The Stranglers and The Skids all making an appearance.

Comedy fans are in for a treat too, as the Forever Stage turns into a comedy club, hosting comedians during the day, before it's all about DJ sets and other throwback events in the evening.

The full line-up can be found at scotland.rewindfestival.com/lineup



Where is Rewind Festival?

Rewind Festival takes place in the grounds of Scone Palace, a stately home about a 10 minute drive north of Perth.

When is Rewind Festival?

Rewind is happening across the weekend of 20 and 21 July 2019, although camping options are available to those that wish to spend the Friday night on site, ready to be up early to enjoy Saturday's entertainment.

Those that do will be treated to a DJ set of retro classics from Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp on the Forever Stage.

Is it suitable for kids?

There's plenty for the kids to do at Rewind if they're not keen on catching Eddi Reader on the main stage.

The festival's designated kids area, Ziggy's, has circus skill workshops, giant bubble parties and family sports days to keep the younger ones entertained.

And if you're staying for the weekend, the Family Campsite area is perfect for families and groups with children 17 years and under.

If you're worried about the safety of your child during the event, guardianship forms are available onsite or to download in advance. These can be exchanged for a child's wristband, which allows staff to assist or contact you throughout the event if required.

How much are tickets?

Weekend tickets including camping cost £140 plus booking fees for adults, and £45 plus booking fees for younger festival goers aged between 10 and 17 years.

You can get weekend tickets without camping included, which gives you access to the arena, but you'll need to arrange your own off-site accommodation.

Three day tickets cost £120 plus fees for adults, and £40 plus fees for youths, while two day access on the Saturday and Sunday will set you back £69 plus booking fees for adults, and £25 plus booking fees for youth tickets.

Pre-payment plans are in place to ease the impact of the cost, allowing you to spread payments over monthly installments. For more information on this, head to scotland.rewindfestival.com/tickets

There also a number of upgrades you can add to your tickets, including boutique camping options and VIP packages.

These come at an added cost, and more details can once again be found at scotland.rewindfestival.com/tickets

For more information on Rewind Festival, head to the event's official website - scotland.rewindfestival.com