New national youth chorus to honour First World War soldiers at Edinburgh International Festival

A new national youth chorus is to be formed to help stage a spectacular curtainraiser for the Edinburgh International Festival which will honour the lives of young soldiers killed in the First World War.

Organisers have launched a recruitment drive for 250 young people who will work on a huge free event which will see around 20,000 festival-goers converge on Lothian Road.

Acclaimed Edinburgh composer and musician Anna Meredith, a former Scottish Album of the Year winner, will be joining forces animation and video design company 59 Productions on the event.

She is creating an orchestral soundtrack which will accompany striking projections which will be beamed onto the face of the Usher Hall as darkness falls on the city.

The new chorus will help create the performance element of the event, which will be staged in the wake of a previous curtainraiser, The Harmonium Project, which deployed the face of the other wall, and other free openers which have transformed Edinburgh Castle rock and St Andrew Square.

No previous singing experience is necessary to join the chorus for this year’s event, which is inspired by real-life telegrams sent by young soldiers which are held in the Imperial War Museum in London.

Dozens of other young people are being recruited for other roles in the curtainraiser, including costume designers, camera operators and event assistants.

Themes of machines and codes, censorship, propaganda and reconciliation will be tackled in the event, which is part of the UK-wide cultural programme staged over the last four years to mark the centenary of the conflict.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “Young performers are invited to participate in bringing to life the artistic vision of event creators Anna Meredith, one of the country’s most exciting contemporary composers, and Tony Award winning artists 59 Productions.

“Young people from across Scotland are being sought to form a youth chorus which will perform live during the event. This incredible opportunity is open to young people aged 16-26 who would enjoy singing with their peers and would like to take part in the international festival in front of an audience of thousands, as part of this unique event.

“No previous singing experience is required as participants will be guided through the rehearsal and performance process. the involvement of young people in the opening event has been specifically designed to offer empowering, educational and professional development opportunities alongside access to training and skills based work experience.

“It will connect the vibrant voices and talent of today’s young people with stories of those who gave or lost their youth to the First World War.”