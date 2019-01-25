Music review: The Streets: The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light Part Two

AFTER dislocating his shoulder crowdsurfing in Birmingham two nights before, you might expect The Streets’ frontman Mike Skinner to have reined in his commitment a little when he arrived in Glasgow. Instead, the charismatic rapper earned respect for sending a ten pound note out across the O2 Academy audience, then downing in one the remnants of the two pint lager jug that came back. Stripped to the waist long before his furiously intense encore, this was a performance swinging between naked vulnerability and the most cocksure swagger.

O2 Academy, Glasgow ****

Kicking off with the strings and ascending rush of Turn The Page from The Streets’ debut album, before the impish lyricism of Let’s Push Things Forward and the bopping Don’t Mug Yourself, Skinner seemed to enjoy revisiting his earliest hits.

But he instantly challenged the crowd to transform the relative inhibition of a Monday night gig to the hedonism of a Friday. After the intimacy of Never Went To Church, which deals with the death of his father, and a call to be open about depression with Stay Positive, he let rip with the rocky Going Through Hell, with guitarist Rob Harvey howling his vocal like a man possessed.

The tongue-tied, heart-on-sleeve emoting of Dry Your Eyes still has the power to prompt lighters to be held aloft, a startlingly retro sight. But here it was the encore that truly impressed, with guest grime MC Grim Sickers leading the crowd through his blistering Open The Till, before the aggressive, rolling rhythms of Weak Become Heroes, still arguably Skinner’s finest creative moment.

JAY RICHARDSON