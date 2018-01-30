Music review: Roaming Roots Review: The Wild One Forever, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tom Petty, king of grainy-voiced freeway rock, who died last year, was more than given his due at this effusively affectionate tribute hosted by Roddy Hart, whose Lonesome Fire – notably lead guitarist John Martin – proved a sterling house band to back performers – too numerous to fully name-check here – from both sides of the Pond who stepped up to sing their own material and Petty’s.

Roaming Roots Review: The Wild One Forever, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall ****

Among the more predictable covers, some real surprises included the slight figure of Sierra Hull, toting a mean mandolin and neatly applying her Tennessee drawl to Southern Accent, and, at the piano, Londoner Nerina Pallot demonstrating a startling vocal range before coming to the front for Petty’s Wild Flowers.

Glasgow’s own (and snazzily suited) Rab Noakes closed the first half with the all-out rock and roll of the ultimate freeway song, Runnin’ Down a Dream, while the duo of Cory Chisel and Adriel Denae delivered a real highlight with Learning to Fly, couched in those circling guitar chords and biting slide.

There was the bluesy growl of Lera Lynn’s Breakdown, while Nova Scotia’s Joel Plaskett brought a holler from the heart to Even the Losers and joined effusive fellow-Canadian Leeroy Stagger for Refugee and The Waiting.

With everyone on stage for I Won’t Back Down and … what else but the anthemic Free Falling, it was left to Hart and his band to close the night with a suitably upbeat account of American Girl.