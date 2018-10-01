Music review: Kylie, Hydro, Glasgow

Kylie Minogue is one of the architects of the modern pop spectacular but her Golden tour, celebrating her 50th birthday, is one of her plainer, more sober and, yes, mature concert tours. The elaborate costumes have been replaced with classic style, the athletic dance routines with a still grace, and the cheesy pop tunes with country hoedowns, ushered in with a Morricone-style intro from her band.

Kylie, Hydro, Glasgow ****

Attired like a 1970s easy listening country queen, Kylie may not have the storytelling skills to ace the genre but she knows how to shine at the centre of a group effort, surrounded by cowboy dancers shooting straight from the hip. For all its simplicity, the Golden show might just be her most stylish effort yet with filmed inserts of Minogue purring Blue Velvet in a western saloon, followed by a powerful, moody Confide In Me and an elegant trancey I Believe In You.

The simple rapture of Wow and a rockier, more liberated Can’t Get You Out of My Head ended the first half on a high.

On her return, she had swapped denim for leather and a revved-up rendition of Kids. Comfortable with her entire catalogue, she disinterred her cheesy Stock Aitken Waterman-era ditty Wouldn’t Change a Thing which took its place beside the now-standard audience singalong to Especially For You before a more conventionally Kylie sparkly dance pop segment, including a disco-fied Locomotion and a final glittery line dance to recent single Dancing, rounded off this pure, infectious celebration of one of our most endearing and enduring stars. - FIONA SHEPHERD