Best Twitter reactions as Scots revellers rage over TRNSMT drinks prices

Have your say

Scots love their music festivals. They also like a good drink. Combining the two into a full day (or three) is normally a sure fire means of enjoyment.

READ MORE - TRNSMT revellers set to enjoy scorching temperatures as the festival kicks off today

However, what Scots don’t appreciate is an alcohol beverage costing more than £5, and festivals tend to veer to that side of the cost spectrum.

As thousands descended to Glasgow Green on Friday for TRNSMT’s first day they were not entirely happy with the drinks prices on offer.

And, as we surely expected, this led to Scottish Twitter going into overdrive to deal with the mixture of outrage and dialect.

@What_cara_said: “The price of drink at Trnsmt makes the O2/classic grand/SWG3 look cheap.”

@thecatfromjapan: “Lmfao £3 for just a soft drink at TRNSMT. Wrap that in tin foil, chuck it in the microwave and blow yersel tae **** with that.”

@_nicroyx: “The trnsmt drink prices just made me throw up in my mouth.”

@jamiehunter72: “£5.50 a pint of Carlsberg and £6 for a 25ml Morgan’s with mixer at TRNSMT is shocking patter.

@gregmaxwell94: “6 quid for a pint ae carlsberg export in a plastic cup. So 6 quid for a flat pint ae carlsberg export. Took Monday aff cos I thought I’d be getting mwi at trnsmt but I canny see it noo cos am no that rich.”

@morganb0wler: “Only reasonable priced item @trnsmt is the fags. 8 squid a packet, struggle to get a pint for that.”

@jmhXIII: “Supposedly these are the TRNSMT prices for drink, no wonder everyone will be out there banger.”

@ryanflinnn: “The trnsmt drink prices are a joke hahhaha actually not acceptable, c**** have had the jail for less.”

@PaulLinfield: “[Nevermind] the drink prices, al pay it. The main question is how much are McFlurry’s at TRNSMT??”

READ MORE - TRNSMT 2018: Fans express anger over half price tickets