6 things to see at Glasgow’s Festival 2018

Fiona Shepherd picks her highlights from Festival 2018, the cultural strand of the European Championships

The Great Big Opening Party, George Square, 1 August

Featuring live music from Royal Conservatoire alumnus the Ayoub Sisters, Scottish Album of the Year Award-winning duo Sacred Paws, chamber pop maestro C Duncan, Edinburgh songstress Nina Nesbitt, below, and the folk force of Elephant Sessions.

Sonica Presents Portal, Clyde Tunnel, 2 August

Celebrating the 55th birthday of the Clyde Tunnel by transforming its 762-metre length into an immersive multi-media spectacle with robotic sculptures and electronic soundscapes to guide you.

Mix the City Live, George Square, 3 August

Glasgow-based musicians Kathryn Joseph, below, and RM Hubbert are joined by Berlin electronica artist Barbara Morgenstern on a bill curated by Chemikal Underground’s Alun Woodward.

Glasgow Meets Berlin, George Square, 7 August

A live-linked concert between the two host cities, with musicians from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland collaborating with the Universitat der Kunste and Brandenberger Symphoniker.

Orbital, George Square, 10 August

Rare sighting of electronica legends the Hartnoll Brothers, presenting a set of 90s rave anthems and new material.

Celtic Connections, George Square, 12 August

A folk and world music feast with Malian singer/guitarist Fatoumata Diawara, above, Galician trio Tanxugeira, Shooglenifty, Ross Ainslie & Jarlath Henderson and Siobhan Miller. ■