10 pictures of Oasis legend Noel Gallagher in Edinburgh as new Scotland gig announced

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has announced an intimate gig in Scotland this year.

The Mancunian music legend will be performing at The Playhouse in Edinburgh on May 5th with his group the High Flying Birds. Gallagher’s band will be joined once again by ex-Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, and a poster suggests fans can look forward to yet-to-be released material alongside familiar tunes from his Oasis and solo career.

Edinburgh Castle Noel Gallagher's High flying birds perform at Edinburgh Castle in 2018. Pic: Ian Georgeson TSPL

Edinburgh Hogmanay, 2008 Kasabian front man Tom Meighan on the Princes St Gardens stage with special guest Noel Gallagher from Oasis during the Hogmanay 2008 celebrations. Pic: Kenny Smith. TSPL

Murrayfield Stadium Noel Gallagher at a Murrayfield Stadium open air concert with Oasis in 2009. Pic: Paul Chappells TSPL

Noel Gallagher at Myreside Noel Gallagher attended the Edinburgh Reivers v Ebbw Vale rugby match at Myreside in 2000. TSPL

