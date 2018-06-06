Fringe performers to get cashless donations under biggest ever street theatre shake-up

A new cashless donations system and bigger stages for performers will be introduced on the Royal Mile as part of the bigger shake-up of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's street theatre arenas for 20 years.

Audiences will be encouraged to use electronic card readers to help tackle fears from artists about a slump in donations as growing numbers of people shun carrying money around with them.

Street performers are also expected to get the chance to go "on tour" to new pop-up sites around the city in future on new stages which are being introduced for this year's event, which will be the biggest in the Fringe's 71-year history.

Free excerpts from full-scale Fringe shows will be able to be performed for the first time under plans to create a brand new arena in Parliament Square in August, while a new award is set to be created to recognise the best street entertainers.

The ideas have been introduced under a five-year blueprint aimed at transforming the Fringe for performers, producers and audiences.

Other key aims including slashing the cost of accommodation, reducing the use of paper at the Fringe by a third and ensuring overseas performers will not need a permit to appear in Edinburgh in the wake of Brexit.

New support will be offered to black, minority, working class and disabled artists and producers to take part in the event, registration fees for shows will be frozen until 2022, and providing a “distinct platform” for Scottish music are to be priorities for the next five years.

The Fringe has asked for the help of the city to lower the cost of accommodation for artists and audiences, as well as find a new year-round home for the event.

The blueprint was published as it emerged that the Fringe has soared in size by more than two thirds in the space of just 10 years.

More than 3500 shows would be staged across the city for the first time in the event's history, with a record 317 venues in the line-up.

Organisers have revealed that an additional 150 shows and more than extra 3564 performances than in 2017 will be part of this year's line-up, with acts travelling from more than 50 overseas countries to take part.

The most unusual venues include a chicken coop, a caravan club, a sports centre, a venue made entirely of pianos and a dockers club.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “Last year we celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Fringe, but we also used it as a time to reflect, question, recalibrate and look to the future.

"Alongside this year’s programme, the Fringe Society has produced a blueprint of ambitions that will guide our activities in the run up to our 75th anniversary in 2022, to ensure the continued success of this amazing festival for everyone involved.

"The Fringe Blueprint identifies new approaches to ensure anyone can participate, regardless of their background.

From driving down the cost of attendance to engaging young people in the arts and reaching out to underrepresented groups in Edinburgh and further afield, we want the Fringe to be the greatest festival on earth at which to perform, run a venue, develop a career, see shows and discover talent."