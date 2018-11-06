Story of Raasay crofter who built lifeline road to be turned into film

It is a story of persistence and hard-work and of one man's determination to ensure that his island community could not only survive but thrive.

Calum Macleod, a Raasay Island crofter, dreamt of bringing life back to his isolated community by building a road and after the local authorities refused to help, the 56-year-old spent the next ten years single-handedly constructing this ‘impossible’ road. “Calum’s Way”.

Now his story will be turned into a film told through the eyes of Calum’s daughter Julie.

Parkland Pictures this week announced that it will be producing the film in association with Tall Tree Pictures.

Pre-production will start later this year in Glasgow and location filming is expected to start early in 2019 to capture Scotland through the seasons. Parkland Entertainment will theatrically release “Calum’s Way” in 2020.

Calum’s daughter, Julie said “Dad started the road sometime in 1962, as otherwise he would only see his 12 year old daughter five times a year. Some people said it was an impossible task, calling him a fool, but we knew that Dad had the determination and vision to see his leisure time task through and confound his critics. This he did to International acclaim. Travelling over the road now I always salute Dad’s effort, remembering his love for me had set him off on his Herculean task. Vincent's commitment, insight and energy, for the story, has certainly helped engage my interest and support”.



Parkland’s John Cairns said: “We at Parkland are delighted to be bringing such a wonderful, courageous story to our audiences and as producers, it magnifies our passion and commitment for this project. We have an amazing script and plans for an exceptional cast, and this, coupled with the scenery available to us in Scotland, means we are confident we will bring this outstanding story to life.”



Based in Glasgow, the team are keen to film as much as possible in and around the authentic locations from the story. “We are excited to be shooting in some of the most iconic Scottish

Locations available using Scotland’s world class production talent and facilities. A film like this is an exceptional story for screen in which we will capture the very best Scotland has to offer filmmakers” says Tall Trees Pictures’ Producer, Paul Forrest.

The economic benefits of telling this well-known Scottish story to the world is expected to generate income for the region for many years by showcasing some of Scotland’s most picturesque landscapes.



The deal was negotiated by the writer/director, Vincent Woods, and business partners John Cairns, CEO of Parkland Pictures, and Tom Stewart, Acquisitions Director of Parkland Entertainment.



Woods, said: “I’m thrilled that I am working with Parkland to bring this important story to a global audience. Parkland’s knowledge of the market and passion for this labour of love project makes them the perfect fit for this incredible story. Spending time with the family and the Raasay community over the last 28 years has, I feel, provided the ingredients to get the essence and structure of the story right. After all these years, I finally feel the story I am telling is the right one, and with all of the added character afforded by shooting in the most authentic Scottish Landscapes.”