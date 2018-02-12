Sean Connery named ‘most handsome’ James Bond

He was the lad from Fountainbridge that grew up to become the most famous man on the planet. Sean Connery will forever be linked with the role of James Bond, the suave British spy who became a cinematic phenomenon.

Now the Scots actor has been named as the most handsome of the six actors who have played 007 in the film series by a Harley Street plastic surgeon.

Sean Connery in classic Bond pose. Picture: Bettmann/Corbis

All the Bonds were tested by a facial mapping technique, using images of when they were playing the spy.

The technique showed Connery’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape - which were measured from 1964 when he played 007 in Goldfinger - came closest to the ancient Greeks’ idea of perfection, the Mail Online reported.

The late Sir Roger Moore was second, Timothy Dalton was third, and Pierce Brosnan was fourth, just beating George Lazenby in fifth on 85.2 per cent.

Danierl Craig was last on the list.

Dr De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, said: ‘Daniel Craig scored poorly because he has very thin lips, a bulbous nose and his face is very wide.

“Meanwhile Sean Connery has been feted as the most handsome Bond for years - and it is great this has now been proved by science.

“He has beautiful facial symmetry and gets closer than any other Bond to having what the Greeks considered the perfect face.

“Connery has an almost geometrically perfect chin of 99.8 per cent, his eye spacing was almost perfect and his lips are beautifully shaped. Across the 12 key markers he had the highest combined score.”

Connery, 87, was named ‘Sexiest Man of the Century’ by People magazine in 1999.

The actor was famously first employed as a milkman in Edinburgh with St. Cuthbert’s Co-operative Society, before later taking a job helping out backstage at the King’s Theatre in Tollcross.

He would go on to play Bond in seven films, concluding with Never Say Never Again in 1983.