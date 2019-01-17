Mary, Queen of Scots quiz: How well do you know the Scottish monarch?

Saoirse Ronan is playing Mary, Queen of Scots in Hollywood's take on the monarch's life
Saoirse Ronan is playing Mary, Queen of Scots in Hollywood's take on the monarch's life
0
Have your say

Take our quiz and see how well you know Mary, Queen of Scots.

You may have seen the film starring Saoirse Ronan as a fierce Mary, Queen of Scots, but how well do you know the legendary ruler?

Take our quiz and find out.