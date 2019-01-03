Mary Queen of Scots: Fans given chance to stay in queen’s former Scottish castle

To mark the upcoming release of the film ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, history fans are being offered an exclusive opportunity to stay in the Scottish queen’s former residence.

The spirit of Mary, Queen of Scots, will return to Borthwick Castle for an evening of history and feasting where the famous monarch sought refuge more than 450 years ago.

Mary Queen of Scots opens in UK cinemas on 18 January and fans are being given the chance to stay at historic Borthwick Castle. Picture: Contributed

Taking place on Saturday, January 19 – the day after the movie’s UK release – Borthwick Castle’s four-course medieval banquet opens the exclusive private hire venue to the public for one night only, allowing diners to feast as Mary did in the 16th century.

Johanne Falconer, general manager at Borthwick Castle, said: “Our medieval banquet provides those with a keen interest in Mary, Queen of Scots, with an exclusive opportunity to not only discover more about her story, but to go behind the scenes to experience first-hand the locations where she once dined, slept and eventually fled.

READ MORE: Mary Queen of Scots film: everything you need to know

“We’re delighted that the movie has brought the fascinating and turbulent story of Mary, Queen of Scots, to life. Although hers is a tragic story, it is also a deeply romantic tale. We know that Mary felt particularly at ease during her visits to Borthwick Castle, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to take a step back in time with us.”

The Great Hall at Borthwick Castle, which will be the venue for an exclusive event later this month, to mark the release of the movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Borthwick Castle’s medieval banquet pairs a four-course feast designed by head chef Derek Johnstone, with a wine flight and talks by local history experts, Mary’s Meanders. Places at the banquet can be reserved for £160 per person. Bedchambers can also be booked, including a place at the banquet and breakfast the following morning, for £375 per person.

READ MORE: Mary Queen of Scots: 10 things you (probably) didn’t know

Mary, Queen of Scots, is known to have visited Borthwick Castle on at least two occasions, most famously in 1567 as she sought refuge with her lover, the Earl of Bothwell, following the murder of her husband, Lord Darnley.

‘Mary Queen of Scots’ opens in UK cinemas on January 18, starring Academy Award-nominated Saoirse Ronan in the title role, and Margot Robbie as Mary’s cousin and nemesis, Elizabeth I.

The Great Hall at Borthwick Castle, which will be the venue for an exclusive event later this month, to mark the release of the movie Mary Queen of Scots. Book at www.borthwickcastle.com/dining/maryqueenofscots.html

• This article originally appeared in our sister title, The Midlothian Advertiser

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital