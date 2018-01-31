Glasgow Film Festival 2018: Ten things to see

Have your say

The Scotsman’s film critic Alistair Harkness picks his Glasgow Film Festival highlights

Isle of Dogs - The festival’s opening gala sees Wes Anderson return to stop-motion animation with a dystopian epic about a pack of dogs helping a boy find his missing hound. 21 February.

The Unfilmables at Saint Luke’s - Having scored Under the Skin, Oscar-nominated composer Mica Levi brings her haunting sound to Glasgow again as part of this special live event soundtracking the greatest films never made. 28 February.

The Party’s Just Beginning - Karen Gillan’s Inverness-set directorial debut – a comedy/drama about a young woman (Gillan) coming to terms with the suicide of her best friend. 24-25 February.

Let the Sunshine In - Fragmented romantic comedy from French auteur Claire Denis. Juliette Binoche stars; The Tindersticks do the soundtrack. 24 & 26 February.

120 BPM (Beats Per Minute) - French director Robin Campillo’s brilliant, semi-autobiographical dramatisation of the Act Up movement’s brash and urgent efforts to raise awareness of the AIDS crisis in Paris in the 1990s. 26-27 February.

Columbus - A story of love, loss and architecture from enigmatic video essayist Kogonada, making his feature debut. John Cho stars. 22-23 February.

A Fantastic Woman - Trans actress Daniela Vega more than lives up to the title of this moving Chilean drama about a trans woman dealing with the prejudices of her recently deceased partner’s family. 25-26 February.

Wonderstruck - Part black-and-white silent movie, part Bowie-inflected 1970s urban epic, Todd Haynes tells the twin stories of two deaf kids in New York decades apart. 22-23 February.

You Were Never Really Here - Lynne Ramsay returns with this stunning, artful spin on the hitman thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix at his most intense. 23-24 February.

Nae Pasaran - East Kilbride meets Chile in the festival’s closing film: a documentary examining an act of solidarity between a group of Scottish factory workers and the people of Chile living under Pinochet’s dictatorship. 4 March.

www.glasgowfilm.org/glasgow-film-festival