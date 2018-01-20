Film: Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson may play the ultimate tough guy on screen – but put him in traffic, and he insists he doesn’t feel very brave.

“There’s crazy drivers out there,” the Northern Irish actor admits in his notably slow and tranquil voice. “That always scares me a little bit.”

The 65-year-old has starred in everything from memorable romcoms (Love Actually) to superhero flicks (Batman Begins), and was nominated for an Oscar for the epic drama Schindler’s List. And yet, later in his career, it’s action roles in films like Taken for which he’s arguably become best-known.

When it comes to The Commuter, his latest fight-scene-heavy film, the appeal was the chance to collaborate with director Jaume Collet-Serra for the fourth time.

“When we did Non-Stop, which was set on an aeroplane, I just thought he was so inventive, considering we were on set for three months, with his camera angles and stuff – always telling the story, never showing off with the camera,” remarks the actor. And Neeson says Jaume has done the same with The Commuter – only this time, the drama takes place on a train in New York.

“We shot it all on one-and-a-half carriages, it was a set in Pinewood Studios. So, his preparation was meticulous. I thought it was a really good build-up of tension in the story.”

As its title suggests, the film revolves around a daily commute – that of former cop Michael MacCauley (played by Neeson), who lives with his wife (Elizabeth McGovern) and son (Dean-Charles Chapman), seems like a pretty ordinary man. Every day, he wakes up early, is dropped at the station, and embarks on his journey into New York City, where he works as an insurance salesman.

However, it soon becomes clear he’s struggling financially, especially as his son is about to head off to college, and one day, things take a turn for the worse when he’s fired from his job. Then, on his journey home a few hours later, he’s faced with a unimaginable moral conundrum. A mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga) offers him a huge sum of money – but only if he agrees to find the identity of the passenger “who doesn’t belong” on his train before the last stop. When he tries to do so, he becomes caught up in a criminal conspiracy that puts everybody’s lives at stake.

“The story almost plays in real time,” explains Neeson. “The tension cranks up at every stop as new passengers get on, and another clue is left for him.

“The danger gradually gets greater and greater and the film becomes this really fast-paced psychological thriller along the lines of Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train or North by Northwest.”

As in Taken, Neeson plays a man who is in a race against time to save people he loves and for The Commuter he wanted to play someone audiences could empathise with.

“The guy’s reached the age of 60,” he explains. “He loses his job, because he’s reached that age – they want younger blood in. I think audiences kind of identify with that, unfortunately – certainly in America, and maybe it’s true in Britain too. The middle class has been shattered.”

On the topic of getting older, does Neeson think men face the same sort of ageism as women do in the acting industry?

“I have lots of friends who are brilliant actresses and they haven’t worked as much as they should have done on film,” he says. “It can be tough on guys too, but it’s really hard for women.”

It could be argued that Neeson has successfully reshaped any idea that action roles are meant for younger men. He certainly seems to have embraced the physical preparation needed for The Commuter.

“I’d rehearse and rehearse with Mark and the stunt guys – you have to, otherwise you get hurt after the shooting day ended,” he says. “And it was great fun.

“It demands a level of fitness, so I was in the gym for 45 minutes every morning before going on set, but that’s part of the fun.”

And don’t believe any rumours that he plans to retire from films like The Commuter any time soon.

“I’m planning to do a couple more in this genre, one more with Jaume next year, all being well,” he reveals.

“I’d like to think that I know when an audience is going to look at me and go, ‘Oh come on! You can’t outrun a train! You can’t outrun a horse! Don’t be stupid’. So then I’ll get out of that genre, I think. But, at the moment, I’m fit and I keep healthy. We’ll see how it goes.”

