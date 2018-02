Have your say

AN Edinburgh cinema will host a special dog friendly screening.

The Cameo has invited customers to bring their “well behaved dogs” to a preview of Wes Anderson’s new film Isle Of Dogs on Sunday 25 March.

It is the cinema’s first ever dog-friendly screening and takes place at 11am.

The cinema will supply water bowls inside and out of the screen, and issue everything with a blanket so your dog can sit on the seat next to you.

Tickets are now on sale at picturehouses.com