Holiday essentials your suitcase really needs

Getting away from it all or planning to explore the Scottish countryside? Pack smart and you’ll be good to go

From the North Coast 500 to the Fairy Pools of Skye: wherever the Scottish summer takes you, one thing is almost certain – the weather won’t always play ball.

The Jarder

It might not pour down, of course, and you’ll probably not freeze. But you will need to pack a few essentials in your bag so you’re covered whatever the weather sends your way.

Covering all bases – rain, hail, wind and perhaps even sunshine – is enough to make you want to run for the hills, never mind pack for a relaxing break.

To help, the folks at TOG24 – who know a thing or two about weather thanks to their solid Yorkshire roots – have unveiled a spring/summer collection combining performance with style and function for wherever you’re heading.

Ready to get packing? Here’s what you need.

The Vettel

For rainy days

Summer showers can range from a mild ‘spit’ to a torrential monsoon, so pack a lightweight summer rain jacket that squashes into a tiny corner of your bag and you’ll be ready for anything the skies throw at you.

TOG24’s women’s Vettel jacket (RRP £80) and men’s Jarder (£70) both squash into their own stowaway pocket and can be whipped out in seconds.

Both are made from fully-taped 8k breathable waterproof Ripstop material, with front zipper pockets and subtle TOG24 branding, so you get style as well as performance.

The Bradshaw

For staying cool

TOG24’s performance trousers and shorts provide the perfect attire for summer countryside walks – and maybe a trip to the pub along the way!

The men’s Bradshaw collection, available in both trousers (£60) and shorts (£50), features a wax finish that develops character with age. The women’s Runswick performance shorts are crafted from cotton-rich fabric for a sturdy, yet slightly stretchy feel. Wear them a little long or roll them up as the weather heats up.

For getting active

The Runswick

This season’s TOG24 range also provides an array of options if you like your downtime to be on the active side. The technical Marathon Shorts are at home during faster-paced activities or around the pool, and are utilise four-way stretch fabric for ultra comfort.

The women’s collection features an extensive offering of breathable, highly articulated performance gear, perfect for remaining active or for layering throughout the year.

For splashing about

TOG24’s swimwear SS18 collection pays homage to the brand’s Yorkshire roots, with the Arthur swim shorts featuring miniature whippets throughout the design, available in navy and deep port (£30). For a classic block colour option, TOG24’s Vincent collection (£28), is available in Ocean, Chilli, Citrus or Navy.

TOG24 is marking 60 years of bringing its Yorkshire born spirit of adventure to outdoor clothes and kit.

Launched in 1958 by Don Ward, it remains a family firm with HQ in the county’s Spen Valley and the brand’s design and merchandising are still formulated in the company’s Heckmondwike home.

The Marathon

Now in its second season since a brand refresh, TOG24’s redesign draws on its ‘Truth Over Glory’ ethos – a reflection of its traditional Yorkshire values – with a range that’s tested meticulously for uncompromising performance.

From a sleek luggage collection, right through to lightweight raincoats and summer swimwear, TOG24 SS18 collection for men, women and children is ideal for the great outdoors – wherever summer might take you.

TOG24 has more than 60 standalone stores and concessions across the UK. Find out more at www.tog24.com