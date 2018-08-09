Video: Reginald D Hunter is back at his 20th Edinburgh Fringe

Have your say

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is usually a who’s who of the comedy circuit with many famous names attracted to the city each August.

The Scotsman caught up with one of the most prolific Fringe performers over the years, American comic Reginald D Hunter.

This year’s Edinburgh Fringe marks his 20th appearance at the Festival, with this year’s show his most highly-anticipated.

The Scotsman found out why in the interview above.

• Reginald D Hunter: An American Facing the Beast and Niggas is atthe Pleasance at EICC; 9-13, 15-19 and 21-16 August, 8.30pm