Video: Comedian Scott Gibson’s rough guide to the Edinburgh Fringe

This will be Scottish comedian Scott Gibson’s third run at the Edinburgh Fringe and by now he thinks he knows a thing or two about surviving it.

Scott’s newest show, Anywhere but Here, is on every day at The Gilded Balloon Billiard Bar at 3.45pm.

He picked up the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2016 for Best Newcomer at the Fringe and Frankie Boyle calls him a “naturally gifted storyteller”, so make a date with one of Scotland’s funniest new comedians.