Video: Cabbie Ryan’s exhibition captures festival life through a lens

Thirty photos taken during last year’s Fringe feature in the Summerhall exhibition by Ryan Walls.

If you get in a taxi with Edinburgh cabbie Ryan Walls this festival season, you’re guaranteed to smile.

Taxi Driver Ryan has 30 pictures on show. Pic: Neil Hannah

Photographer Ryan has made it his mission to capture Edinburgh through the faces and stories of the people he transports around the capital.

Striking up a conversation with his fares, he seeks permission to photograph on the back seat of his cab.

He’s snapped famous faces like Kezia Dugdale and Jack Whitehall, festival performers and holocaust survivors.

Many appear on his Edinburgh People instagram account and from the hundreds of people he captures, his best appear in the book of the same name, along with a foreword from none other than Irvine Welsh.

Read more: 5 Fringe theatre shows we already know are great

This year, Ryan has a Fringe show all of his own - a photography exhibition at Summerhall, featuring 30 of his favourite photos taken on his backseat during last year’s festivals.

“I think I took 98 images last August,” he tells me, “There’ll be images that are standing out - I can’t say too much about them. But there’s one that are just great.

“You look at them 0 they’re sharp, the story’s great and they just leap out at you.

“Everyone has a story to say. My taxi backseat doesn’t discriminate against race, religion or sexuality and through my lens I only see the good in people - that’s Edinburgh People.”

Ryan’s Edinburgh People exhibition is on at Summerhall from 2 August until 23 September.

For more photos over the coming weeks and months, you can follow @edinburghpeople here.