Five pop-up bars to visit during Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH is not exactly short on drinking establishments, but the number still manages to increase come festival time every year.

With the good weather expected to continue through the festival season, there is even more reason to nip between shows to the many pop up bars scattered around the city.

READ MORE: Helter skelter to be attached to city’s Assembly Rooms

Why not plan ahead early and check out some of these bespoke seasonal bars and pop-ups over the course of the next few weeks?

Caorunn’s Summer Gin Garden

Caorunn is an affordable and well regarded gin that is hand crafted in Scotland. The team behind it have taken over Hotel du Vin Courtyard, hidden away on Bristo Place, and turned it into a summer-themed outdoor pop-up.

Light bites are on offer alongside five specially designed cocktails by the hotel’s head bartender. Alternatively, settle down with the classic G&T.

Leith Chill Fest

You do not need to troop up to the west end for a quality night out. Chill Fest is not just a single pop-up but an entire community of bars looking to offer a range of cocktails with a Leith flavour.

Bars such as Toast, Woodland Creatures and The Roseleaf of Leith are all taking part.

Sipsmith Gin Bar

Another one for the gin fans, Sipsmith’s rooftop garden may tickle your fancy. Held at the Glasshouse Hotel opposite the Playhouse, a £40 entry fee earns you an array of beers, proseccos and G&Ts.

Pleasance Pop-Up

Want to try something a bit more down to earth? The Pleasance venue has its own hidden pop-up based just off the Royal Mile in Fleshmarket Close.

If you want to take the night further, they also host a club venue at Electric Circus specialising in karaoke and cabaret.

The Sip & Slide

If you like to take the playful option, this unique pop up by George Street’s Assembly Rooms allows customers to use a playpark slide to get yourself to the bar. Ironically, one for adults.