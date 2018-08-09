Comedy review: Justin Moorhouse: Northern Joker, Gilded Balloon Teviot

In a comedy August oozing narrative arcs, coups de théâtre and three-act structures, it is a great thing simply to sit down and laugh.

Justin Moorhouse: Northern Joker, Gilded Balloon Teviot (Venue 14) ***

Justin Moorhouse’s chosen style is in-yer-face, good, old-fashioned, northern English funny and he manages it for a full 50 minutes. Gravy and bollocks, adventures up a sausage factory waste pipe and bewildered nanas are all here, hurled at you with a broad grin and a sure aim.

Moorhouse is a carefully measured step away from parody northerner and his audience are with him as he shares his family problems, difficulties with emotions and love of The Beano.

If you are a northerner who has gone to live down South, be warned, you are in for some stick. Yes he mentions Brexit, but also tackles the less expected topic of puffins.

The humour of “do you remember?” achieves a definite peak with his memories of how it used to be driving off on family holiday. This might leave the millennials confused but if you can remember a time before texting, take a pint, loosen your belt and have a right good laugh.

• Until 26 August, 7pm