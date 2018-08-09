Comedy review: Catherine Bohart: Immaculate, Pleasance Courtyard

Catherine Bohart may as well start writing her Netflix special now. She is a delight to spend an hour with – gorgeous, charming, smart, confident and hugely entertaining. She is Irish – and is everything good that comes with that.

Catherine Bohart: Immaculate, Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33) ***

The storytelling gene is obviously dominant in her comedy double helix. It is as relaxing as it is entertaining to listen to her chatter on about her ever-surprising mum and her Catholic deacon dad, her tussles with OCD and her adventures in bisexuality. We get a surprise sexual reference just a couple of minutes into the show, which is fun, but other than that, there is nothing in this hour to upset the verger.

It is extraordinary to think this is her debut show, it is so assured. My challenge with it is simply that the content is so very slight. Which makes it all the more impressive that she holds you as she does. I cannot wait to see this woman get her teeth into something a bit more substantial. I think she will be a comedy force to be reckoned with.

• Until 26 August, 4:15pm