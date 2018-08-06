Comedy: Bryony Twydle: Flamingo, Underbelly, Bristo Square

A diverting enough solo debut from character comic Bryony Twydle, Flamingo is capably performed but lacking that consistent spark of invention that might set it apart from similar showcases. There are six creations in Twydle’s oeuvre, all linked to a greater or trifling degree.

Bryony Twydle: Flamingo, Underbelly, Bristo Square (Venue 302) ***

The principals are Hector, an overweight public schoolboy, as deprived in parental affection as he is spoilt with material possessions, and his mother Helly, a rich bitch keeping up appearances even as her marriage crumbles. The former is nicely observed, all plucky, wobbling top lip as his unwitting testimony condemns his parents’ relationship. But vapid and self-obsessed Helly, casually bullying her social circle, is pure archetype.

Elsewhere, sex therapist Ulva is an opportunity to over-stretch a cod Greek accent and amusingly embarrass two marks plucked from the crowd, while Vicky Spuvell is a brook-no-shit speed awareness instructor, the motivation behind her increasingly demented lessons belatedly and winningly revealed.

A soon-to-be redundant QVC presenter, the American Lisa Martinez Moore is a comment on television’s airbrushing of mature women that Twydle never truly and satirically follows through on. But her batty pyromaniac Hollywood Golden Age starlet Lulu Donbowski is good value.

• Until 27 August. Today 8:30pm