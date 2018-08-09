Cabaret and variety review: Maureen Lipman Is ‘Up For It’, Assembly George Square Theatre

She has a way with words and how to deliver them, has Maureen Lipman, 72 – see the show to get the reference.

Maureen Lipman Is ‘Up For It’, Assembly George Square Theatre (Venue 8) ***

Or just see the show for the pleasure of the company of this “elder ethnic Sassenach national treasure”, whose pitch for a TV show called Walking With Wrinkles deserves to be a done deal, even before she explains the role of Miriam Margoyles.

Not everything the up-for-it Lipman chooses to remark upon is interesting or inherently funny – her reflections on public toilets are as flimsy as any loo roll – yet she has the practised showbiz flair to deliver her quick-fire comic observations with maximum punch, or spice up with a character turn or judicious impersonation.

• READ MORE: Edinburgh Festival 2018: 13 of the hottest shows to see so far

She has also brought along some big-name musician pals – singer Jacqui Dankworth and her husband, Memphis pianist Charlie Wood plus, on guitar, Spinal Tap/Simpsons star Harry Shearer, recruited after Lipman bumped into him at their local butcher’s – to provide a soundtrack of supper club classics and cover the costume change. When she re-emerges in her red carpet dress to pull some uneasy punches with regards to the #MeToo movement, it is the only moment in a warmly comic hour which is not honed pin-sharp.

• Until 12 August, 5:45pm