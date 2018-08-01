5 Fringe theatre shows we already know are great

Want to book theatre tickets but don’t know what’s good? Here are five proven hits

Dollywould, Summerhall, 14-26 August

For a few years now, Sh!t Theatre has been gathering awards and a cult following with work that is sharp, political and, as one reviewer put it, “gleefully scrappy” – a description the London duo seem to regard as a badge of honour. Last year though, they did something unexpected – a show about how much they both love Dolly Parton. Result: a sold out, crossover hit. It’s back this year for a limited run.

Love Song To Lavender Menace, Summerhall, today until 26 August

On paper, James Ley’s play sounds a bit niche – a tribute to a radical gay and feminist bookshop in Edinburgh in the 1980s. In a time before the internet, though, Lavender Menace was a lifeline for anyone who felt at odds with the heterosexual mainstream, and the story Ley tells is a much bigger one, about a struggle for gay rights across several decades. A sold out hit at the Lyceum last year, it’s now getting a full Fringe run as part of the Made In Scotland showcase.

The Moira Monologues and More Moira Monologues, Scottish Storytelling Centre, today until 11 August

Alan Bissett’s sequel to his hugely popular “one woman show” The Moira Monologues is, like The Empire Strikes Back (and he’d enjoy this comparison), even better than the original. After winning five star reviews and a Fringe First last year, the continuing adventures of the hardest woman in Falkirk are now back for another run – playing in a double bill alongside the original hit.

Off Kilter, Dance Base, Friday until 26 August

One of many Fringe shows in recent years to explore mental health, Ramesh Meyyappan’s solo piece is a beautifully constructed hour of physical comedy about a man struggling to cope with a change in his routine. Part of the Made In Scotland showcase.

Blackout, Summerhall, today until 16 August

Also part of the Made In Scotland showcase, New Room Theatre has constructed a moving, uplifting show from the real experiences of alcoholics.