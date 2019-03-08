New Scotland Street Chapter 69: Angus says something

Away, or so he hoped, from the prying eyes of Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, Angus sneaked around the edge of Drummond Place Garden.

He was aware of the absurdity of his situation – here he was, an established portrait painter, an Academician of the Royal Scottish Academy, a former Vice-President of the Scottish Arts Club, and more besides; here he was creeping around a New Town garden with a dead cat concealed in his bag, trying to evade an aphorism-coining, BMW-driving Italian nun with a ridiculous name. How utterly surrealistic that was, and how unbelievable it would be were some novelist to attempt to describe it. And yet it was happening; he was in the garden; he was intent on burying a cat of whose provenance he knew nothing; and he was conscious of the fact that even if Sister Mari-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna had temporarily disappeared, there was a distinct possibility that she had merely gone off to summon reinforcements and would return.

But that was not what happened. What did take place was an unexpected encounter, in which Angus came face to face with Bertie and Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, who had entered the garden from the other side of Drummond Place and seemed to be making their way towards Scotland Street with a small dog on a lead.

“My goodness,” Angus exclaimed. “This is an unexpected encounter. And you have a dog, Bertie – what a surprise!”

Bertie said nothing, but Ranald Braveheart Macpherson was quick to reply. “It’s our new dog, Mr Lordie. Mr MacTavish gave him to us.”

Angus raised an eyebrow. “Yours?”

Bertie looked shifty. “I don’t want everybody to know, Mr Lordie,” he said. “I’m going to keep him in my room.”

Angus waited.

“Please don’t tell Bertie’s father,” said Ranald.

“But Bertie,” said Angus, “you can’t keep a dog cooped up in your bedroom. And you certainly can’t keep that from your father.”

Bertie stared down at the ground. “I’ve always wanted a dog, Mr Lordie.”

Angus looked at the small boy. Of course he had always wanted a dog, and of course the possibility of a dog had been denied him. And yes, he knew what it was like to yearn for something like that; he had felt that himself when he was a boy. He had wanted a dog more than anything else he could imagine, and in his case his wish had been granted.

Suddenly Angus knew what he must do. The decision was made without any real thought, without any consideration of counter-arguments, or even practicalities. And Angus rationalised this to himself, thinking that if anybody ever thought too much about whether or not to have a dog, then nobody would ever have one. There were good reasons to have a dog, but there were so many equally good reasons not to have one, and if people ever engaged in any calculation of benefit and convenience there would be no place for dogs in our lives. But people took on dogs out of love, without questioning whether it was the right time or the right place for love. Love simply took over and prompted one to act there and then. That was how dogs were taken into our lives; in that spirit of spontaneous affection, and not because we had considered and approved their case. Their case was messy and inconvenient and demanding – and yet we did it; we took on dogs, as Angus now did with this puppy on its lead and its two unrealistic young owners.

“I’ve got an idea, boys,” he said. “Cyril could do with some company He’s getting on a bit and it would be good for him to have a younger dog to keep him on his toes.”

Bertie was staring at him. “You mean ...?”

“Yes,” said Angus. “Why don’t I look after your dog? I’m already looking after Cyril, as you know, and another dog wouldn’t be too much of a problem.”

Bertie looked at Ranald, who nodded his agreement to the unspoken question.

“Do you think you could?” asked Bertie. “I’ll give you my pocket money to buy him food.”

Angus smiled. “That won’t be necessary, Bertie. He can share Cyril’s pay and rations. And although he’ll live with us, he’ll be your dog, and you – and Ranald, of course – can take him out as much as you like.”

Bertie’s face broke into a broad smile of pleasure. “You’re very kind, Mr Lordie.”

“Well, it’ll suit us both,” said Angus. “But now, I have to do something. I’ve a poor cat here who needs to be buried, and I can’t put it off.”

“We’ll help you, Mr Lordie,” said Bertie.

So it was that the small procession made its way to a spot at the end of the gardens where, under a tree and partly sheltered by a laurel bush, the body of an unknown cat was laid in a grave that Angus excavated with the trowel he had brought with him in his bag. Bertie held the cat briefly, cradling it, as if to comfort it before its committal. Then he handed the body over to Angus, while Ranald held the puppy in check.

“I suppose I should say something,” said Angus. But even as he spoke, he was not sure whom he was addressing: he was talking to the boys, perhaps, although he feared they were too young to understand what he wanted to say; or to the sky, or to himself, or to that vague otherness that could be anything, even God, if that is what you chose to call it. I suppose I might say something about how the life of every creature counts for something – no matter how small it is. I suppose I should say something about how all we want, whoever we are, whatever we are, whether we are a person or an animal, like this poor cat, we all want just to get through this life without too much pain and unhappiness, and that we also want love, if at all possible, and that we should help one another to find that love, that is, if we can, which we can’t always do. I suppose I should say something like that.”

He closed his eyes. Did it matter where that urge to love came from – from what myth, from what fanciful cosmology? The important thing was that it was there, and we could all sense it, and all knew that it was a thing of awe. That was what mattered.

He laid the cat in the earth, and looked at the two small boys who were watching him so intently. And he said to them, “Do you understand what I’ve just said, Bertie? Ranald?”

They both nodded. Ranald had no idea, but Bertie had an inkling: Angus had said that we should try to make other people happy, which had always been his own philosophy anyway – the cornerstone of his theology too. And while Bertie thought this, Angus began to cover the body of the cat with soil. Fur and earth intermingled. A small foot, clawed and with dark pads, tiny circles, was for a few moments exposed, before it, too, was covered. Then, with more earth piled on it, the grave was closed and Angus, having crouched for his task, stood up, brushing the soil from his hands.

“I think we should go home now, Bertie,” he said. “Cyril needs to get used to his new friend. How about that, boys?”