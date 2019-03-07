New Scotland Street Chapter 68: On the 23 bus

Bertie and his friend, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson, caught the 23 bus after it had crested the hill opposite the Church Hill Theatre

That theatre, tucked away in the quiet interstitial zone between Holy Corner and deep Morningside, proclaimed no performance of anything that day, or indeed that week. In little over a fortnight’s time, though, the Edinburgh Grand Opera, an enthusiastic amateur group, would be presenting Cavalleria Rusticana by Mascagni, without its usual accompaniment of Pagliacci. Some of those singing in Cav might remember the former glories of the Church Hill, including the notable production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Gondoliers, in which the late Ramsey Dunbarton, a well-known Edinburgh lawyer, had sung the part of the Duke of Plaza-Toro, to the great delight of that large cohort of the audience who were members of the Society of Writers to Her Majesty’s Signet, a legal organization of which Ramsey had been a prominent member. They had been encouraged by Ramsey to attend, indeed been given complimentary tickets, and had rewarded his performance with prolonged applause at the end, persisting in their clapping well past the point that other members of the cast thought appropriate for the Church Hill Theatre.

“Really!” muttered a disgruntled member of the chorus. “You’d think we were down in the Playhouse … or even somewhere in Leith, the way they’re going on.”

“Clapping as if they were trying to revive Tinkerbell,” whispered a fellow member. “And what about us?”

“Oh, nobody applauds the chorus,” sighed the other. “You’d think we’d done nothing, just standing here doing nothing. You’d really think that.”

Ramsey had taken another bow, a deep bow, as befitted, he thought, a nobleman such as the Duke of Plaza-Toro. This had led to more applause and even a cry of Bravo from one of the partners in the firm of Shepherd and Wedderburn, who lived nearby and who had recently acted with Ramsey in a complicated Contract of Excambion.

“Bravo indeed!” hissed the first member of the chorus. “Why not Bravissimo while we’re about it?”

On the impassive facade of the Church Hill Theatre that day there were no signs of such past glories. Yet the poster advertising the imminent performance of Cavalleria Rusticana was noticed by Bertie as he and Ranald took their seats on the top deck, along with the puppy they were intent on transferring to the promised safety of Scotland Street.

“There’s going to be an opera, Ranald,” said Bertie. “You see that poster? That means there’s going to be an opera in that theatre over there.”

Ranald gave the theatre a cursory glance before it disappeared behind them. “I don’t like dancing,” he said.

“Opera is mostly singing, I think,” said Bertie. “Sometimes they dance, maybe, but that’s just to keep people from falling asleep. Then they go back to singing.”

“Are there any dogs?” asked Ranald. “Do they have operas about dogs, Bertie?”

Bertie thought that they did not.

“They should,” said Ranald. “They could have operas with dogs in them, Bertie. That would be good.”

Bertie remembered something. “Olive says she’s going to be a famous opera singer when she grows up,” he said. “She says that she’s already had an audition with Scottish Opera and they’re looking around for a part for her. She said that the other day. I heard her.”

“She’s such a liar,” said Ranald. “I bet she told Scottish Opera she could sing, although she can’t really. I bet she lied to them.”

Bertie decided not to think about Olive – it was all just too distressing. His life had improved beyond measure since Irene had gone to Aberdeen, but Olive was still a presence in the background to remind him that freedom, although glimpsed, was not unconditional, nor guaranteed to be long-lived. Girls would get you – eventually. That was the realisation to which Bertie, like so many boys, was coming. No matter what you did, girls would get you.

He looked out of the window of the bus, at the people walking along the pavement, the shoppers, the passers-by making their way down to Bruntsfield, or returning in the other direction. Everyone he saw at that moment was part of couple – a man and his wife, or a boy and his girl. They had been caught – the boys, the men, they had all been caught. And now here they were, walking along in captivity, seemingly resigned to their fate, obediently accompanying the women or girls who had got them; going into shops without argument; carrying the grocery bags without complaint; meekly heading home to houses and flats where they would be told what to do before it was time for dinner, and they would then eat what was put before them, as per instructions. Was this what lay ahead? thought Bertie.

Of course, there were nice girls. He thought there were plenty of those, but for some reasons they seemed to be living somewhere else and did not seem to be in his class at school. In fact, he had reservations about everybody in his class, apart from Ranald Braveheart Macpherson and a girl called Prudence, who frequently brought Turkish Delight to school and gave Bertie pieces of the glutinous rose-scented sweet during the break.

“My mummy has a Turkish lover,” explained Prudence. “He’s a tall man with a moustache. He brings her Turkish Delight all the time.”

“You’re jolly lucky,” said Bertie, licking the powdered icing sugar off his fingers.

“Does your dad like him?” asked Ranald.

“I’m not sure,” said Prudence. “I don’t think he’s met him yet.”

“You should introduce them,” advised Ranald.

The bus was now gathering speed down the hill towards Lothian Road. In no time at all, they would be in Dundas Street and it would be time for them to alight. Bertie looked down at the floor beneath their feet, where their puppy had settled in apparent contentment. He could hardly believe that this was happening – that he, Bertie Pollock, was the joint owner of a real live dog. It was good fortune on a scale that he had previously thought well beyond his reach, and yet it had come to him. And he was going home with that dog. The future lay before him like a sunny meadow – warm, bright, and full of possibility of the most delicious sort.