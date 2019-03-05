New Scotland Street Chapter 66: The lost art of gentlemanliness

The fact that the voices of Angus Lordie and Bertie were to be heard on the stair was the result of a difficult series of events that took place in Drummond Square slightly earlier that afternoon while Stuart and Katie, over several cups of peppermint tea were planning, allusively and tactfully, but with growing sense of anticipation, indeed with a knowledge of blessedness, a future life together.

Suddenly a future was opened to Stuart, a future to be revealed to the accompaniment of delight and gratitude, as a gift wrapped in silver paper is laid bare, layer after layer, and enchants the recipient.

Angus had set out to bury the unfortunate cat that he had discovered in Drummond Square Garden. While on this melancholy errand, he had been intercepted by Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna just at the point at which he was about to open the garden gate. He had been short with her – an unusual thing with Angus, who was normally punctiliously polite, but the nun’s intrusive questioning had particularly irritated him.

“I’m sorry,” he said abruptly. “But I have things to do. Please forgive me, but I must dash.”

“Dash somewhere with your bag?” asked Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “My goodness, its contents – not that I know what they are – must be important.”

Angus tried to barge past her, but she blocked him, stepping across his path.

“I’m very sorry,” said Angus. “But I must ask you to let me get on.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna bristled. “To get on is not to get in,” she said. “Nor is to get in necessarily to get on.”

This was too much. “Oh, really,” exclaimed Angus. “I wish you’d mind your own business.”

“Hah!” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “My own business? Well, let me remind you, dear Mr Lordie, that I am a co-opted member of the Drummond Place Garden Committee. I have that position, and it is a position of trust that I take very seriously.” She paused. “So you are speaking to a member of the Committee, and a member of the Committee – namely myself – says: what is this business that you appear to have in the Garden? What is it, I ask?”

“None of your business,” Angus blurted out. “My business is none of your business – it’s my business. That’s why it’s called my business.”

He was aware of the pettiness of the exchange, and, in his case, more disturbingly, its lack of gentlemanliness. That quality had been drummed into him as a boy by his father, a Perthshire farmer, a Church of Scotland elder, and, for five years an officer in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders who had been captured by the Japanese in Malaya and had been subjected to the brutality in which they excelled. In spite of that, he had never spoken ill of the Japanese, enduring their lack of apology, attributing it, so tactfully, to a quirk of culture, a deficiency in language.

Angus had been told by his father what a gentleman did and what he did not do; that he never complained, that he never expected more than anybody else was given, and that he never spoke rudely or impatiently, particularly to people who were less fortunate than himself. And of course there were other things: about doors being opened for others, about walking on the outside of the pavement when escorting a woman, about removing one’s hat the moment one crossed a threshold, and about not wearing suede shoes. Those minor rules – superstitions, thought Angus –had made him laugh – not to his father’s face, because his father was too kind to be mocked – but secretly.

And when he had gone to Art College he had tried to unlearn the things that marked him out as belonging to a lost world. He had abandoned the black brogues his father had bought him and put on, instead, a pair of tobacco-coloured suede shoes. He had taken off his tie and affected a red bandana, tied loosely about his neck. He had given his hat to a man who asked him for the price of a cup of tea on the street. But the core value, the sense of not wanting to hurt others, or the world for that matter, survived within him, stubbornly, like a memory of home. It survived in spite of all the coarsening of our public life; it had survived the epidemic of swearing that infected our ordinary language; it survived all the mockery and casual disregard and selfishness; it survived the boasting, self-aggrandisement and shallowness of a celebrity-focused culture; it survived the loss of social decency and obligation. It survived the crude, bar-room assertion that there was no such thing as society. Oh, there was, there was, and there was still a Church of Scotland that put its arms about people in their sorrow and their suffering, and there was still a National Health Service, and there were still those who believed in society.

He immediately relented. He imagined what his father might think of being short with a nun, even to one quite as irritating as Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. He would have smiled indulgently – just the hint of a smile – and said of the encounter, “Well, she is Italian, and in this life one has to make allowances. Italians are an excitable people; very talented and amusing, but distinctly excitable, Angus. And a gentleman is never rude to a nun, you know …”

He sighed. “Sister Maria-Fiore,” he said, his voice even. “I’m sorry. I do not mean to be rude. Please forgive me. But as a key-holder of the Garden, I really am entitled to go in without offering any explanation. So, please allow me to do so.”

For a few moments it seemed as if she would continue to resist, but then her face broke into a smile and she stepped aside. “Of course, Mr Lordie. Please go ahead. I forgive you.”

Angus nodded, and made his way through the gate that led into the Garden. Once inside, he set off briskly along one of the paths that led towards the London Street end. He looked over his shoulder once or twice to see if Sister Maria-Fiore was following him, but there was no sign of her. Climb every mountain, he muttered under his breath, but immediately felt guilty, and scolded himself. Unbidden, though, there came into his mind the subversive words, How do you solve a problem like Maria-Fiore? Don’t, he said to himself. She is Italian. She is a nun. She is probably only seeking the good – as she sees it. That, of course, was a general problem with humanity: people so often had misguided ideas of the good. In fact, most people’s vision of the good left something to be desired, thought Angus.

But he had other things to think about: he had to find a place to bury a cat. He had an idea where that would be, and now he headed for it. He felt sad, close to tears indeed, for the death of this cat, this small thing, but also for a whole lot of others thing that we had lost, and they were much bigger, and deserved more tears than he would ever manage.