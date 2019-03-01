New Scotland Street Chapter 64: Here comes the sun

With Bertie at Ranald Braveheart Macpherson’s house and Ulysses with Nicola in Northumberland Street, Stuart found himself alone in the flat. He had, he reckoned, several hours at his disposal, a rare luxury, as Nicola would not bring the boys back until at least six o’clock and it was now only three.

He looked out of the window at the street below, and then up at the sky. It was one of those days that could go either way – and probably would: a thin veil of rain was descending over the rooftops of the New Town, a muslin thin whiteness, but behind it, the sky seemed to be clearing. He saw that there was sun on the tops of the trees around the old marshalling yards and, in the distance, on stone and slate. The benediction of sun: in spite of the rain and clouds and inconstancy of Scotland’s weather, the sun still bestowed its blessing.

A line of song came to him, Here comes the sun, and for a few moments he was back where he was when he had listened to that so often, every day in fact, while he was working, as a student, in a summer job on a potato farm in Angus. Here comes the sun, and he had not imagined that life would have the complications it would prove to have, and he thought that he would always be happy.

He moved away from the window and looked at the muddle of papers on the kitchen table – the newspaper, dismembered and crumpled, Bertie’s colouring books, the book he had been trying to read, Middlemarch, because he had read in some newspaper one of those shaming, destabilising remarks about how, if one hasn’t read Middlemarch one could not claim to be well-read. He disagreed with that sort of thing, because it seemed to him to be so limiting, so prescriptive – akin in a way to the statement of some Victorian missionary that if people had not been introduced to Christianity they were benighted and there would be no hope for them.

That was absurd, he felt – how could anybody, from any perspective, claim that they were in possession of exclusive truth? The Hindus didn’t claim that, he understood – nor Quakers, for that matter. There was any number of routes to spiritual enlightenment, and nobody had the patent on how to get there. And yet he had gone off to buy a copy of the Everyman edition of Middlemarch, with its fine stitching and endpapers and its eight hundred pages.

But there was another reason to read Middlemarch, and that was because Katie had said something about Middlemarch being her favourite novel. He had said at the time, “Oh yes? I’m not surprised” – a meaningless remark but one that would not reveal that he himself had not read Middlemarch. He remembered the exchange vividly, because they had been drinking peppermint tea at the time, and he had looked at her over the rim of his cup and the scent of peppermint had been strong in his nostrils.

Middlemarch was on a side table, and he picked it up now, and paged through it. He could not concentrate; he could think of nothing other than Katie, and about how she had said, at the end of that dinner party, “I’m sure I’ll see you again.” He had reflected on that all the way back to Scotland Street, and the next day he had thought about it again, trying to extract every possible scrap of meaning out of the few words. Had it meant anything at all, or was it simply one of those meaningless things we say to people, like see you, or see you later? People in Scotland said see you later instead of goodbye. You said it even after the most cursory contact, when you knew that you would never see the other person again, but you still said see you later. Later there meant never, but we prefer to avoid the finality of the complete goodbye.

He had been unable to decide whether she wanted to see him again. He had sensed that there was still something between them, especially when the two of them had briefly absented themselves from the company of the other guests at her dinner party, including George, and had talked in the kitchen, where she had made him peppermint tea. There had been an intimacy about that interlude, and he had sensed that she was cross with George, or, if not actually cross, then at least irritated by him. He wondered whether she was ashamed of him – after all, he was one of those types who were so confident and full of themselves when the world really was an uncertain and tragic place. How can you be so self-assured when there is so much pain and sheer regret wherever you turned – wherever? It was there, great wells of pain and unhappiness, and you couldn’t be glib and pleased with yourself and make disparaging remarks about other people’s shoes when all that was going on. Or tell stories about a poor Albanian who had only one leg and who wanted to dance in Glasgow. How could you think of that as being anything other than tragic? Maybe she saw all that and wanted to get away from George and his world; from his smart friends and their certainties. There was a good chance that that was the way she thought because poetry hurt, and she wanted to devote her life to poetry. And he would love to help her in that; he would love to …

He took his telephone out of his pocket. He had entered her number in his contacts list, and all he had to do was press the screen twice to bring her voice into the flat and his into hers. He did that, and she answered almost immediately, saying, “Stuart?”

How did she know? Because her phone was intelligent and recognised the number and warned her. And she could have ignored the call if she had not wanted to speak to him, but instead she had said Stuart in a tone that told him that she did.

“I wondered if you would like to drop in?”

She did not answer immediately, and he closed his eyes, imagining her annoyance at his presumption. She was seeing somebody else. George might be right there, sitting next to her, while he phoned and asked her whether she would like to come around to Scotland Street.

“I’d love to.”

He hardly heard.

“What did you say?”

“I’d love to. But what number?”

He opened his eyes. “Forty-four. Come for a cup of peppermint tea.”

“Of course. Why not?”

They said goodbye, although he thought: now, of all times, I could have said See you later, or anything, really, because any words he uttered would have done to express the joy he felt and the excitement. Here comes the sun, he whispered. Here comes the sun.