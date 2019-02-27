New Scotland Street Chapter 62: A borrowed Morgan

‘It’s not far now,” said the fair-haired young woman in the passenger seat of Bruce Anderson’s borrowed Morgan sports car. “But this car is a bit bumpy, isn’t it? Is there enough air in the tyres, do you think?”

From behind the wheel, negotiating a bend in the Edinburgh to Peebles road, Bruce laughed at her question.

“A bit bumpy? Of course it’s a bit bumpy – that’s the whole point of a Morgan.”

She looked puzzled, and slightly uncomfortable. Bruce had rolled back the hood of the car and the wind was sending her hair in every direction. If she had brought a scarf she could have secured it, but he had not told her they were going to be travelling like this. It was all very well for him, with his hair en brosse as it was – he was much more aerodynamic than she was.

“But why would they make the tyres like that?” she asked.

“It’s not the tyres, Janny,” said Bruce.

She glanced at him reproachfully. “It’s Jenny.”

“That’s what I said.”

“I wish you’d say my name correctly.”

Bruce took one hand off the wheel and nudged her shoulder playfully. “Sorry, Jenny.” He uttered the name with elaborate care, and she blushed. “There? Was that all right?”

“You shouldn’t fool around with people’s names,” she said.

“I said sorry,” repeated Bruce. “But look, this is a Morgan. That’s what Morgans feel like. It’s nothing to do with the tyres – it’s the suspension. These cars are different, you know. They’re really cool.”

She conceded that they were pretty. “They look great. I didn’t say they didn’t. But why this bumpy ride?”

“Like I said, it’s a Morgan. These cars are hand-made. They make them down in England, and they have a wooden frame inside them. It’s all ash.”

Jenny looked about her. “Why use wood to make a car?”

“What sort of a question is that?” said Bruce.

“I was just asking. I wanted to know why they were so bumpy. What’s that got to do with wood?”

Bruce smiled as he explained. Women were hopeless when it came to cars, he thought. He shouldn’t even have bothered to borrow Gav’s car to impress her when all she was going to do was go on about the bumpiness. It was the suspension, of course, but how did you explain suspension to somebody like this?

“People like feeling the road beneath them,” he said. “They like to feel contact with it.”

She shrugged. “Not everyone.”

“No,” Bruce said. “Clearly not everyone.”

“My brother’s car isn’t like this,” Jenny continued. “His car has a really smooth ride. If you closed your eyes you wouldn’t think you were in a car.”

“Different strokes for different folks,” said Bruce. “People like these cars. They don’t make very many of them, you know. There’s a waiting list. That tells the whole story. Anything that has a waiting list is … you know, rather good.”

He had borrowed the car from his friend Gav, who had arranged the introduction to Jenny after his friend Sally had explained that Jenny had seen Bruce at a party and had rather fancied him. At first Bruce had not been interested – so many girls fancied him, he said – but when Gav mentioned the fact that Jenny’s father owned a distillery and an estate in Inverness-shire, his interest was piqued. But it was not to the distillery nor to Inverness that they were now headed, but to the family’s main house – “our Edinburgh- -but not-quite-in-Edinburgh house” as Jenny put it. This was outside Peebles, in a small glen tucked away in the hills to the west of the Borders town. It was a part of the country that Bruce did not know and he was relying on her to navigate.

“In a couple of miles you turn off,” she said. “Off to the right. And then it’s about seven miles from there. The road’s twisty, though, and it’ll be really bumpy in this car, I bet.”

He ignored that. If somebody didn’t get suspension, then they didn’t get suspension, he thought. Until the turn-off, they drove in silence, Jenny struggling to keep her hair under control, and Bruce relishing the sensation of driving the expensive Morgan on this cloudless summer evening with this blonde girl beside him and, well, with what could be a future ahead of him. He was tired. I’ve done the bachelor bit, he thought. I’m finished with that. No, really. I know I said it to myself last time, and nothing came of it, but this will be different. Time to draw stumps, as my cricketing friends would say – if I had any. Stupid game. Typical English rubbish. Blah, blah, blah. Howzat! Blah, blah.

That’s what he thought. And then he thought: I’m glad I don’t live in England. London! People went on about London, but you’d never get me there. Never. Where would you park a Morgan in London? And where could you drive? You’d go a couple of hundred yards and then have to stop at a traffic light. What’s the use of that? No, London’s not for me.

They started talking again when they were well down the smaller road. She said, “You have to watch these corners. Daddy almost crashed into somebody a few months ago. This other car was coming round right in the middle of the road. Daddy had to go off the road – or one of his wheels did, he said. He just missed him.”

“Yup,” said Bruce. “You have to be careful.”

He thought he had spotted the house – or what he thought must have been the house. “Is that your place over there?”

“Yes. That’s it.”

For a few moments Bruce said nothing. But he was a surveyor, after all, and he had to ask. “How many bedrooms?”

She frowned. “I don’t know. I never counted them.”

That appealed to Bruce, and he laughed.

“What’s so funny?”

He lifted a hand from the wheel to make an airy gesture. “Not many people can say that. Most people know how many bedrooms they have. It’s just … well, it’s just the way it is.”

“Well, I don’t see what difference it makes. What if you don’t care how many bedrooms you have?”

“Sure,” he said. “Sure, it makes no difference. I didn’t say it did. And do I turn here?”

They were approaching a set of gates.

“Yes,” she said. And then she continued, “You’ll like Daddy.”

“I’m sure I will. He sounds great.” Why, he thought, would one not like somebody who owned a distillery?

“He’s got a good sense of humour.”

And a distillery, Bruce said to himself.

“That’s good. There’s nothing worse than somebody without a sense of humour.”

They were on the drive that led to the house. Bruce thought: right, this is the business. This is the business.