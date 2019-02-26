New Scotland Street Chapter 61: Angels and metaphor

When Domenica declined to accompany Angus on his mission to provide a decent burial for the cat he had found in Drummond Place Garden, she went out of her way to be apologetic. “Do you mind?” she said. “It’s just that … Well, I find these things so harrowing. That poor creature …”

He assured her that he understood. “I don’t mind at all. I know how you feel.” He remembered how, as a boy, he had helped his father bury their much-loved family dog, and how he had wept and wept until there were simply no more tears to come. And recalling this later, in adulthood, he had asked himself whether such grief stemmed from the fact that there was no comforting notion of an afterlife for animals. We invented an afterlife for ourselves, but it did not occur to us to extend the privilege to other species: the eschatology of a cat’s life was a very small subject.

Now he reminded Domenica, “I think I told you about how upset I was when we buried our family dog. I was ten at the time.”

“You did. Yes.”

“And I wonder now whether it was because nothing was said about heaven.”

Domenica looked thoughtful. “I came across a rather charming children’s book the other day. I was in the bookshop and it was on display. It was all about what happens to dogs when they die.”

“And what did it say?”

“That they go to a dogs’ heaven – a typical heavenly landscape, you know, parkland and so on, but then they’re allocated to watch over somebody down below. When they come down, they follow us to keep an eye on us. We can’t see them, of course, but they are there – ready to protect us.”

Angus smiled. “Guardian angels?”

“That sort of thing. Guardian dogs.”

He looked at her. “Do you believe in angels, Domenica?”

She looked at him with surprise. “Do I look like the sort to believe in such things?”

“Well, no, not really.” He paused. “What do you think they look like – people who believe in angels?”

“Optimistic? Hopeful? Trusting?”

He nodded. “It’s such an odd thing – a belief in angels. So peculiar.”

“But a serious pursuit for some nonetheless. Angelology has its enthusiasts – and a literature to match. Have you ever seen The Dictionary of Angels? Gustav Davidson?”

“No.” He was, as always, astonished by the breadth of Domenica’s reading. Sometimes it seemed that she had read everything.

“It’s full of obscure facts about angelology. Such as the belief of the fourteenth- century Kabbalists that there were precisely 310,655,722 angels. And many of them had names – and specific responsibilities. Behemiel was in charge of tame animals; Shakziel was responsible for water insects. And so on.”

“Water insects! How considerate to remember them. Water insects rarely feature in people’s view of the world – or their theology.”

Domenica said, “Yes. Perhaps.” And then she continued, “Of course, don’t underestimate the sophistication of theologians. Sometimes what they say should be interpreted in a symbolic way. Angels may represent something rather than being, well, just angels.”

He waited for her to explain.

“Origen of Adamantius, for example, took the view that all men are moved by two angels – a bad one who inclines them to evil and a good one who inclines them to good …”

“Like Plato’s dark horse and light horse, pulling in different directions?”

“Precisely. And we think this all a bit simplistic – childish even – but who hasn’t had that internal conversation, that debate with self, about making a moral choice?”

Angus said that he thought one did not need to clothe such a debate in the language of angels. Could it not just be a debate on rights and wrongs? On urges?

“Yes, of course. But don’t you think we need metaphor in our lives? And what about the things of metaphor: poetry and art and music? These are things that enable us to see the moral and spiritual contours of our lives. Don’t these things depend on that which can’t be touched or smelled or measured? Take away our gods, our angels, our myths – take all that away and what are we left with? A materialist desert.”

Angus was silent. “Yes,” he said. “I think you’re right.” And then he added, “And love too.”

“Yes, and love too, which for most people – rather a lot of people, Angus – is the only thing we’ve got.”

They sat for a moment, looking at one another in understanding. Then Angus sighed. “I have to bury that poor cat. I can’t put it off.” He looked about him. “Do you have a bag I can put him in?”

Domenica pointed to the bag that she had used to carry her purchases down from Stewart Christie. As she did so, she thought, Tonight’s the Guy Mannering night. “Will that do?”

“Perfect,” said Angus.

He went back into the kitchen, where the cat had been laid out on a copy of the previous day’s Scotsman. Gently he lifted the body from the table – it was limp, but as he moved the cat something within it clicked, a bone somewhere that was out of place and was easing back into its socket. All of life, thought Angus, is such a marvellous creation – so intricate, so beautifully designed, by whatever had designed it. Cats filled the space they occupied with such elegance, such assurance and grace – rather like Italians, thought Angus.

He tucked the tail into the bag – it had protruded – and then closed the zip that sealed the bag just as an undertaker closes that final zip when he collects us in his body bag. A zip to end a life – in this case a small one, and a brief one. Lived down amongst the low things of a city – curbs, spaces under shrubs, skirting boards, the sanctuary under a sofa, back lanes – the places known for cats, and known to them.

He made his way, with Cyril on his lead, down the common stair and out into Scotland Street. There was nobody about, apart from a delivery van dropping off groceries at a flat on the other side of the street. There had been a brief shower of rain, and the cobble stones – the setts – were glistening. The sky had cleared and the sun was out.

He walked up Scotland Street and prepared to cross over Drummond Place to the entrance to the Garden. And just at that moment, he heard a familiar voice behind him. Cyril growled a warning.

“Mr Lordie, we see one another again.”

He turned around. Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montaga stood behind him, having emerged from a small, sporting BMW that she had just manoeuvred into a parking place. He looked at her in astonishment. What was a nun doing driving a BMW X3?

She smiled at him, and then pointed to his bag. “That’s an interesting-looking bag? Are you going for a picnic in the gardens?”

He held her gaze. “That’s my affair, Sister Maria Fiore dei Fiore di Montagna,” he said evenly. He knew he sounded unfriendly, but this woman was so trying – she really was. And if he encouraged her in the slightest way, there was bound to be a flood of aphorisms, for which he was in no mood.

“But we are members each of each other,” said Sister Maria Fiore dei Fiore di Montagna reproachfully. “What I have in my bag – although I do not have one at present – is for you as much as it is for me. A bag may conceal, even if does not conceal. A bag is as open as it is closed. Always.” She paused, and then finished with, “That, I would have thought, is fairly obvious, don’t you think, dear Mr Lordie?”