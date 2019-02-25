New Scotland Street Chapter 60: Something happens ... at last

There was no sign of life at Single Malt House. “He’s away at the moment,” said James, as they breasted the small hill that looked down on the house and its cluster of outbuildings.

“Are you sure?” asked Pat. She had not given much thought to it, but now she wondered whether James was entitled to show people his uncle’s peculiar project.

“Yes,” James replied, and sensing her anxiety, went on, “He doesn’t mind my looking in the byre. He’s shown me what he’s doing quite a few times.”

“It’s just that I feel this is a bit of an intrusion,” said Pat. “You know … Going to somebody’s house when they’re away.”

James shook his head. “No, I promise you. It’s all right – it really is.”

Single Malt House looked to all intents and purposes like a typical Lothian farmhouse – slightly larger perhaps, but making very much the same statement that most such houses made – I am here to shelter those who work the land. I am not here to impress anybody, nor intimidate them with grandeur, but don’t underestimate the good conceit I have of myself.

There was a lawn to the front of the house, and at one end of this a greenhouse and a small potting shed. Croquet hoops had been set out on the lawn, and there was an abandoned mallet next to one of the hoops.

“Does he play?” asked Pat.

James grinned. “He used to play croquet for Scotland, believe it or not. He played against Australia once – in Australia. He said that it was easy to get selected because so few people played it in Scotland and there was not much competition. But I think he was being modest.”

Pat looked at James. “You’re really fond of your uncle, aren’t you?”

He looked down at the ground, and she realised that there was something worrying him. But he answered quite quickly, and firmly, “Yes, I am. I really am …” He broke off. Then, “That’s why I’m worried.”

“About?”

“About this stupid project of his. This plane.” He paused. “And my folks are worried too. My dad has tried to persuade him to give the whole thing up. He printed out a whole set of statistics about what happened to people who made their own microlights. He said that they were an invitation to disaster. Apparently structural failure’s a real issue. And if your wing collapses, then there’s not much you can do.”

She saw that he was distressed, and she wondered why, if he felt that way, should he have brought her here to see the thing he was so worried about.

She asked him directly. “Why show me this if you’re so concerned about it?”

He did not answer immediately, but pointed to the byre. “Over there …” he began. But then he stopped, and turned to her, and faced her, and said, “Because I wanted to get you out of the house. Because I wanted to go somewhere with you – anywhere. I thought that this would be an excuse.”

She held her breath. The sheer delight of finding out that somebody you want to like you likes you; that old-fashioned, simple delight. Like a jolt. Like a discovery. Like a sudden burst of warmth.

She said nothing, but smiled at him, and then reached out and touched his forearm, gently, as if to seal a conspiracy between them. And then he leaned towards her and brushed her cheek with his fingers and kissed her.

She closed her eyes, and thought: impossible. Eighteen. Eighteen. Impossible. And then, breathing out, she thought: why? Why should it be impossible? They were both adults, and what was six years between them? And she hadn’t asked for this to happen; it had simply happened, and it was not anything to be ashamed of – how could feeling this way about somebody ever be something to be ashamed of?

He said, “Sorry.”

“You shouldn’t say sorry. Why say sorry?”

“Because, I don’t know if you like me.”

She laughed, and touched him again. “Of course I like you. Of course I do.”

The moment passed. He pointed to the byre again, and said, “He keeps it locked, but I know where the key is. Padraig puts it under a stone over there. I’ll get it.”

He bounded off, and returned with a rusty padlock key. “Come on,” he said, as if nothing had just happened; as if the entire landscape had not just been bathed in a benediction of light.

They went into the byre, with James leading the way. There was some natural light inside, but not much, and it was only when he had switched on the lights that she saw the aircraft properly. There it stood, on a square of concrete flooring, advanced enough in its construction as to be intelligible as a miniature seaplane. The floats, yellow oblong things, were already attached, but the engine compartment was still only half- constructed.

“It looks so lovely,” Pat said. “Like a dragonfly – a large dragonfly.”

James shook his head. “I wish he wouldn’t. I just wish …”

Suddenly he turned to her. “You know what I’m going to do? You know what?”

She waited.

“I’m going to take one of the parts away. I’m going to hide it – throw it away. So that they can’t finish it.”

She drew in her breath. “You can’t. You can’t do that.”

“To save his life? Why not? Wouldn’t you do this if it was your uncle was being led into doing something really stupid by that driver of his?”

“Is it his idea?”

“Of course it is. Padraig’s got this thing about flying around the islands. He says he wants to see Barra from the air. He goes on about it.”

She did not know what to say.

James walked up to the plane. Parts were laid out, alongside tools and diagrams, beside the body of the plane. He stopped and picked up one of the larger components, putting it into an empty box lying nearby. Then he rummaged around for another part, a smaller one this time, and indicated by a nod of his head that they should leave.

“Are you sure you should do this?” said Pat.

“One hundred per cent,” said James. “I’m going to save his life. It’s the only way.”

“But what …?” She realised that he was not listening.

“Come on,” he said. “I’m going to throw these into the lochan down the road.”

She accompanied him mutely. Her heart thumped within her. She had tried to dissuade him, but not with great passion. He was, after all, probably right. If his uncle would not see reason, then something like this was justifiable. It was done out of love, after all, and that surpassed every consideration. Things done out of love cannot be wrong. Tough love, she thought. This was an example of that – tough love. And thinking of love – what had he said to her? She could not remember the words; in the suddenness and magic of the moment, the words had gone.