New Scotland Street Chapter 58: Four-oven Agas

After Pat and James had gone off on their walk together, Matthew busied himself with the washing up.

Elspeth sat in the kitchen, drinking a cup of decaffeinated coffee. She wanted to apologise to Matthew, but was finding it difficult to choose the right words. Now, addressing his back as he piled plates into the dishwasher, she said, “Matthew, darling, I’m really sorry about how I was earlier on. I shouldn’t have said what I did … I just felt …” She cast her eyes down. It sounded lame, she felt, as real apologies often sound. False apologies, in all their insistence, may be too loud, while their true equivalents, the heartfelt, the sincere, are often meek and hesitant.

He turned and walked back towards her, drying his hands on the apron he had donned for the clearing up. The apron had a picture of the Pentland Hills on it and, being his favourite, it was well-used. He knew that she was sorry, as was he.

He held out his arms. “You don’t need to say one word more. Not one. We’ve already made up. You’ve forgiven me and I’ve forgiven you. Mutual forgiveness. Over.”

“But I need to ask myself something,” Elspeth insisted. “Why was I so crabby?”

Matthew sat down next to her and took her hands in his. “It’s because you get fed up being stuck in the house. Who wouldn’t?”

“Could we get somebody in to help James? To make it easier for him? A girl? So that I could go back to work?”

Matthew considered this. “You can have whatever you want,” he said. “We can afford it.”

“I feel guilty,” she said.

“About being able to afford things?”

She sighed. “I suppose so.”

“That means you’ve got a heart. Anybody who doesn’t feel at least a little guilty about good fortune doesn’t have much of a heart, if you ask me.”

Elspeth thought about this. “I’m not sure. I’ve met people, I suppose, who seem to take it for granted. They act as if they’re naturally entitled to everything they have.”

She looked intently at Matthew. “Matthew, I don’t come from your world. We never had any money. There was never anything left over.”

He smiled. “So what?”

She gestured around the kitchen, with its expensive Aga – four ovens – and its capacious German dishwasher. “It’s just that we have everything – and we’ve had it from the beginning. There was no waiting.”

“But …”

She cut him short. “Other people have to struggle a bit at the beginning of their marriage. Make do with things – with hand-me-downs.” She paused. “We don’t have a single hand-me-down. Not one.”

Matthew frowned. “But we do.”

“Name one. New Aga. New dining room furniture. New beds, mattresses, carpets. Curtains. Everything.”

Matthew looked up at the ceiling. He was sure there was something … and then he remembered. “But what about that Elizabeth Blackadder above the fireplace? And that Epstein bronze?” He looked pleased that he had remembered. Both of these had been gifts from his father shortly after their marriage. “Yes, what about those?” And then his father had given them a Land Rover Discovery. That had not been new. There had been two thousand miles on the clock – Matthew remembered seeing that when he first took it out for a drive. Two thousand miles, he thought, was a long distance – from Edinburgh to Inverness and back about six times.

Elspeth was looking at him with a mixture of pity and affection. He doesn’t get it, she thought. He just doesn’t get it.

“I don’t think those things really count as necessities,” she said mildly. “I was talking about the things one needs.”

He was staring at her. “I can’t help being … being me,” he said quietly. “I can’t help it.” And then he warmed to his theme. “You know, Elspeth, there’s something really unfair going on. People judge other people for things that aren’t their fault. I can’t help coming from where I come from, can I?”

“Nobody was judging you for that …”

“Aren’t they?” asked Matthew. “I think they may, you know. If you have … well, advantages in life – an easy start, let’s say – there are plenty of people who will look down on you for that.”

She began to express disagreement, but he continued, “No, I’m right about that, Elspeth. Look at universities these days. They judge people by their background. They say it out loud and in the open. They try to give the places to kids who come from deprived areas. They try to avoid taking you if you’ve come from the wrong sort of school.”

“Well, there’s a reason for that, Matthew. It’s because people who come from deprived areas haven’t had much of a chance, have they? Everything is stacked against them from the beginning. All that the universities are doing is trying to make up for that – to give them a chance.”

He knew that. “Oh, I understand that. And it’s fair enough, yes, to help people in that situation. Of course it is. But what if that involves discriminating against an individual for something that he or she just couldn’t help – who their parents were? What about that? Should you dislike somebody for being brought up in a particular way? Surely that’s one thing one can’t help oneself?”

He remembered reading something in the paper that had leapt out at him. “I saw that one of the colleges at Cambridge boasted the other day about not admitting a single student that year who had been at an independent school. Not one. And they were proud of the fact.”

“Well, you know what Cambridge is like …”

“No, that’s not the point, Elspeth. It means that they turned down lots of people who had the qualifications to get in. They turned them down because of something that was nothing to do with any choice, any single choice, made by those applicants. None of them actually chose their social class.”

Elspeth was silent for a few moments. She thought this an insidious argument, because if you accepted it, then you merely endorsed the continued privilege of those who had the best start in life. And that, she thought, was not the result you wanted to get. She had always felt that. Individual merit was all very well, but individual merit in this context merely cemented the status quo. The children of doctors and lawyers continued to have the best chance of becoming doctors and lawyers themselves. That was the way the merit principle had always worked, and that would be its result until somebody threw a spanner in the social works. Only then would things change.

Then she said, “You can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs.”

Matthew looked puzzled. “What’s that got to do with it?” he asked.

“Everything,” she said.

Matthew sighed. “And what about the Scottish universities?” he said.

“What about them?”

“They effectively discriminate against Scottish students because Scottish students don’t pay fees. So it’s easier to get a place if you come from somewhere else. How’s that for an injustice?”

“That can’t be true,” Elspeth said. “I just don’t believe that.”