New Scotland Street Chapter 57: Youth passes

Out at Nine Mile Burn, as the shadows cast by the rhododendrons lengthened, Matthew and Elspeth sat down to a dinner cooked for them – and their guest, Pat Macgregor – by the ever-obliging James, their young male au pair.

“I don’t know if I ever mentioned this to you, Pat,” said Matthew, as James ladled soup into their plates from a large Spode soup tureen, “but James is a first-class cook. A seriously good cook, in fact.”

Pat looked across the table at James, who was standing behind Elspeth, holding the tureen in one hand as he wielded the ladle with the other. She noticed his hips, which were slender, and thought: What happens to men? When do they change shape and become…? The word that came to her unbidden was gross. Boys and young men were lithe, and then, suddenly, they seemed to fill out and their centre of gravity shifted. Mind you, she thought, everybody’s centre of gravity shifts sooner or later. It was one of the great pivotal points in life – like adolescence, or the menopause – the centre of gravity shift. And it was downhill all the way from there, which was such a depressing thought, she decided.

“You’re lucky,” Pat remarked.

“I know,” said Matthew. “Our Danish au pairs were useless when it came to cooking. They love salted fish and little fiddly bits of sea-food.”

“And pink sauce,” said Elspeth. “Remember the pink sauce?”

“They put pink sauce with everything,” explained Matthew. “It was like that sauce that people used to serve in prawn cocktails. Remember that? Marie Rose sauce? It had mayonnaise in it – and Worcestershire sauce. And tomatoes.”

“And James is lucky too,” added Pat. “Lucky to be able to cook.”

“He was taught by his uncle,” said Elspeth. “We bought this house from him – from James’s uncle. The Duke of Johannesburg.”

Pat smiled. “Oh, he’s been in the gallery, hasn’t he, Matthew?”

“He comes down there from time to time,” said Matthew. “He has a flat in Gloucester Place these days. He uses that to conduct his business.”

James had finished serving the soup and now sat down. He was next to Pat, and he turned and smiled at her as he took his seat. She felt a sudden pang. Yes, a pang. It was a pang. And why should I feel a pang, she thought? Because it will pass. Youth passes. A brief moment. The rose that blows and dies.

She had noticed his teeth, which he revealed in a smile that was directed at her. It was an innocent smile. Sheer pleasure, she thought. He’s made for the aesthetic pleasure of others. But then she said to herself: No. No.

“I’m not a great cook,” she said. “We learned a bit at school, but it was all stodgy stuff, and I forgot most of the recipes they taught us. Except for shortbread. I can still make shortbread.”

“There’s a secret to making good shortbread,” said James. “The temperature of the mixture must be right.”

“Really?” said Pat.

Then James said to her, “Matthew said that you studied history of art at university. Where was that?”

“Edinburgh,” said Pat. “Right here.”

“I’d love to do that,” said James. “But my uncle has been trying to persuade me to do a degree in Scottish History.”

“Which would be interesting too,” said Matthew.

From her side of the table, and between sips of soup, Elspeth said, “Life was so interesting in the past.”

Matthew stared at her. Was this a rebuke? Was this to suggest that life at Nine Mile Burn, with three young sons, was uninteresting? “We shouldn’t romanticise the past,” he said evenly.

Elspeth denied that she would ever do that. “Oh, I know that. In fact, the past – when you were actually living it – was quite boring. It’s only later, when we look at the past through the lens of the present, that we think it was exciting. It wasn’t.”

James frowned. “Are you sure about that?” he said.

“I think I agree with Elspeth,” Matthew said. “In fact, I’m reading a book at the moment about what it was like to live through the British Empire. Everybody thinks that the nineteenth century, when the Empire was almost at its height, was a really exciting time. But this book – and its title makes the point – Imperial Boredom – says that it really wasn’t. People were bored stiff. Nothing very much happened. People were sent out to remote places and found that once they were there, there was nothing to do. They sat and played cards and suffered from the heat, and drank in clubs at night with other bored people and said the same things night after night. That was the British Empire for you.” He paused, and then continued, “It was the same for the people on whom the whole thing was imposed. They found it boring because there was nothing they could do to change their situation. They ceased to be in control of their fate, which at least is one way of not being bored.”

“This is really good soup, James,” said Elspeth.

James smiled. “Thank you.” He turned to Pat, “Do you like Vuillard? I mean, did you study him at uni?”

“A bit,” said Pat. “There were lectures on French art by Professor Thomson. The best lectures I ever went to. He occasionally mentioned Vuillard and Bonnard … the Nabis. I rather liked them.”

“They were comfortable,” said Matthew. “They painted on an intimate scale. People doing things in houses – that sort of thing.”

Matthew sighed. “I wish more artists today would paint more pictures of people doing ordinary things in their houses. And it wasn’t just the French intimistes who did that – the Dutch also did it in the seventeenth century. They painted people sitting about in Amsterdam and Delft, doing things in their houses or courtyards.”

“Chilling,” said James. “Just chilling.”

“I’m not sure if they chilled in those days,” Matthew said.

Pat smiled. “Perhaps they did, but didn’t know they were chilling.”

The conversation continued along these lines as James brought in the main course – a pheasant casserole.

“I got these pheasants from my uncle,” he said. “He has this Gaelic-speaking driver, you see. He gets them from somebody out at West Linton, and then passes them on to my uncle after he’s plucked them.”

“You have to be careful when you talk about pheasant pluckers,” observed Matthew.

Elspeth shot him a glance.

“Or sea shells,” said Pat.

“I’m so worried about him,” said James. “I’m worried about my uncle’s project.”

Pat asked him what it was, and James explained about the microlight, home-made seaplane that the Duke and Padraig were making in a byre near Single Malt House. “I could show you, if you like,” he said to Pat. “We could walk over there after dinner. It’s not far. Only if you like, of course…”

“But I’d love to,” said Pat. Rather too quickly, thought Elspeth.