New Scotland Street Chapter 55: Für Elise

When he was told by a disembodied voice in the City Council’s Dog Control department that his call was being escalated, Angus felt that gratitude that we all feel when somebody in officialdom takes us seriously.

The term escalation has a soothing ring to it, and is suggestive of the smooth progress that an escalator makes in its ascent. Height without effort might be the mission statement of escalator manufacturers: we carry you upwards. Escalation of his query as to what to do with the dead cat he had found in the Drummond Street Gardens was precisely what Angus felt he needed, as he felt that there must be, somewhere in the vast edifice of local government, some department that dealt with this particular issue. There must be, he told himself, or the city would be covered in dead cats. There must be someone, somewhere, whose job it was to deal with precisely this problem.

The man in Dog Control asked if he minded being put on hold. Angus assured him that he did not, and this led to a brief silence, followed by the playing of a looped recording of Beethoven’s Für Elise. The Council was not the only body to use the key of A minor to entertain anybody who telephoned with an enquiry – numerous companies and government departments seem to share a belief that there is something in Für Elise that will pacify potentially impatient callers. Provided that it is interrupted from time to time with the assurance Your call is important to us, Für Elise appears to be capable of preventing people from hanging up or becoming irritated by lengthy delays. Other music is considerably less effective, although extensive research has revealed that The Flower Duet from Lakmé is not only capable of soothing callers through delays of up to twenty minutes, but also has remarkable qualities in combatting air-sickness. That piece of music, purloined by British Airways as its theme tune, is suggestive of the soaring of both the human spirit and of aircraft – a happy coincidence for the airline with which it is identified.

Angus did not have long to wait. After less than a minute of Für Elise, the music stopped and he was switched through to another voice – that of a woman this time.

“Public health,” she announced firmly, as if to discourage, through the mere annunciation of the name, any insanitary practices.

Angus cleared his throat. “I’m not sure if I’m through to the right person,” he said.

“Public health,” the woman repeated.

“Yes,” said Angus, “but this is actually about an animal matter.”

“Do you need veterinary help?” asked the woman.

“It’s a bit late for that,” said Angus. “The cat – this is a cat matter, you see – the cat in question is dead.”

There was a brief moment of silence. Then back came the question, “Has the cat passed?”

“You could put it that way,” said Angus. He had an aversion for the term to pass, which he considered embarrassingly euphemistic. What was wrong with dying? Why did people refer to passing when what they meant was dying? Passing suggested passage to somewhere, whereas many people who actually passed had no intention, nor hope perhaps, of going anywhere. Far better, he thought, to us the verb to die, which was unambiguous, self-explanatory, and bore with it no particular attachment to any theology or eschatology. And if it was thought a bit brutal, the verb to die could be replaced with to expire, which had the benefit of being more accurate than to pass and less prissy. Passing sounded a bit camp, in fact, as if those who passed actually minced over to the other side, wherever that was.

Then there was the good old-fashioned expression of making a pass at somebody. Angus had always liked that phrase, although he was never quite sure how one would make a pass. Did one walk past the object of one’s desire – or, frankly, one’s lust – skirting around him or her in a way which was indicative of interest? And if the pass was unwelcome, did the person passed – the passee – simply ignore the fact that somebody was going past her rather closely, or did she say Pass, in the way in which some people reject things, or, at bridge, decline to enter into the bidding for a contract?

“A deceased cat?” the woman asked. “Where is this cat?”

Angus did not answer for a moment. Then he said, “In my flat. In Scotland Street.”

This was greeted with silence. Eventually the public health voice asked, “Is the cat your own cat, sir?”

“No,” said Angus.

“So the cat came in to your flat from somewhere else and became deceased whilst in your flat? Is that what happened?”

Angus sighed. “No. I brought it in already deceased, so to speak. Dead, in fact – if you’ll forgive my being so blunt.”

“You’re in possession of this late cat?”

“Yes, and I need to find out how to dispose of it.”

It became obvious that the public health department had no suggestions to make, and Angus was once again told that he was being escalated.

“But I’ve already been escalated,” he protested. “I was escalated to you.”

“That may be,” said the voice. “But there are further possibilities for escalation. They are at a higher level, I assure you.” There was a pause. “May I put you on hold for a few moments? It won’t be long.”

“More Für Elise?” Angus asked.

There was a further silence, while the Berliner Philharmoniker assembled to strike up, and then Für Elise began again. After a couple of minutes, Angus found himself talking to the Chief Executive of the City. Once more he explained what had happened. “I think this needs to be escalated,” said the Chief Executive. “Hold the line a moment, will you?”

And that was how Angus eventually reached the Lord Provost himself.

“I’m so sorry to hear about your cat,” said the Lord Provost. “This is most unfortunate.”

“It wasn’t actually my cat,” said Angus.

“Even so,” said the Lord Provost, “you can become attached to a cat who belongs to somebody else. We’re very fond of a cat that lives next door to us.”

Angus sensed an opportunity. “But what if that cat were to expire in your house? What would you do?”

Now, he thought, here is my opportunity for a definitive ruling, given at the highest level.

“It would be very upsetting,” said the Lord Provost. “But, as I said, I’m sorry to hear about this cat of yours.”

Angus sighed. This was getting nowhere. He decided to seize his opportunity. “Lord Provost, now that you’re on the line, I’d like to talk to you about the trams.”

There was complete silence at the other end of the line, followed, after a sudden click, by the strains of Für Elise – so gentle, so haunting, so calming.