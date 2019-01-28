New Scotland Street Chapter 40: Brogue boots

The premises of Stewart Christie & Co, Outfitters, were at the west end of Queen Street – the far end, as Domenica described it, since Scotland Street, and her world, were at the east end of the New Town.

That geographical orientation was a matter of more than mere compass bearings: Domenica was sensitive to social geography, and in the eastern end of the New Town there had survived more of the original nature of Edinburgh’s Georgian town. Edinburgh had always enjoyed a lively social mix, in which people of all backgrounds, or even none, lived cheek by jowl. This had also been the case in the Old Town, until its malodorous nature had caused flight to the other side of the Nor’ Loch. But it was not just the gentry who fled the dank tenements, the winding closes and miasmic passages of the High Street and its neighbouring warrens; this flight involved others of more modest station in life, who found their own place in the interstices of the grander new quarters that sprung up on the other side of the city. Only much later did the social mix change, and the more prosperous streets of the New Town became the preserve of the well-off. Scotland Street, and other streets in the east, continued to provide a roof for all sorts: it was no Moray Place, the grand, towering circle that cast its haughty frown over the Dean Valley below.

Now, as she stood before the outfitter’s window, her eye was drawn to a pair of fine, brogue boots, displayed alongside a selection of green waxed jackets – the sort of jackets favoured by people who enjoyed standing about on expanses of moorland being buffeted by winds. These boots had a small label under them, a card that said Joseph Cheaney, for men and women (since 1886). Her eye lingered on them, and then fell to her own footwear, a pair of now rather ageing black shoes that were of no particular style, no particular provenance, and, she felt, no particular comfort. She tried to remember when she had last bought herself a pair of shoes. It was certainly not within the last year, and if she were to treat herself to a pair of Joseph Cheaney boots it would not be too much of a self-indulgence. And at that moment, she felt that extraordinary sense of excitement that comes with the decision to buy yourself a new pair of shoes. Of course, she was here for Angus, and she must not lose sight of the purpose of her visit, but that did not mean that she could not be here for herself too.

She went inside. Domenica had first been in the shop with Angus when she had brought him in for an adjustment to his kilt, but over the years he had got to know the staff. Now she saw Trevor and Andrew busy with customers while the owners, Daniel and Vixy, were conferring amongst the jackets and waistcoats to the rear. Vixy caught Domenica’s eye and came over to greet her. As she did so, she spotted Domenica’s bag. “Your husband’s kilt?” she enquired.

Domenica shook her head. “No. That still fits.”

“Kilts have such a distressing habit of shrinking as their owners go through life,” said Vixy. “Or is it that men get a little bit … how should one put it? Stouter?”

They both laughed. “Angus is relatively low-carb these days,” said Domenica. “His waistline remains unchanged. I have to watch him, though.” She paused. “Those boots in the window?”

“The Joseph Cheaney ankle boots?”

“Yes.”

“They’re downstairs,” said Vixy. “Would you like to …”

Domenica opened her bag. “Later. Firstly, my real errand. You know how men are with their clothes? You know how they like to keep them too long?”

Vixy nodded. “Men have their little ways.”

“Well,” continued Domenica. “I’ve decided that I simply have to get some new stuff for Angus. I could bring him in, but you know how he is. He spends so much time in his studio and I don’t like to drag him out. Or he has to take Cyril for a walk. Or there are always excuses.”

Vixy nodded again.

“So,” Domenica went on, “I’ve brought in a pair of his trousers, a jacket, and one of his shirts. I apologise in advance for the state of these things, but I wondered if we could measure them and then choose something new.”

“Of course,” said Vixy. “Let’s take a look.”

A tape measure was produced and the measuring took place, the results being noted on sheet of paper. Angus, it transpired, had a forty-inch chest, a thirty-six inch waist, and a sixteen-inch neck. “Very nice measurements,” said Vixy. “And let’s start with the jacket. Something in tweed, I take it. Brown? Greenish?”

A selection of jackets was produced. This was followed by trousers, and finally a couple of shirts. Everything matched; everything sat perfectly with the garment with which it would be worn. The choice made, Vixy folded the clothing carefully and tucked it into Domenica’s bag. A she did so, Domenica explained her plan to remove Angus’s old clothes from the chair on which he placed them at night, and substitute the new ones. “The idea is that he won’t notice,” she said. “He’ll simply get dressed in the morning, same as usual, but in the new clothes. I got it from a Walter Scott novel.”

“What a brilliant idea,” exclaimed Vixy.

Looking about her, Domenica noticed a display of colourful waistcoats. “Those are lovely,” she said. “Look at that red. So many men would be improved by a red waistcoat. Just like that. Miraculous transformation.”

Vixy smiled. “There are other colours. Distressed oatmeal is popular these days.”

“Men need to be more colourful,” said Domenica. “And look at those trousers.”

She pointed to a section on the trouser rail devoted trousers in varying shades of red, and even pink.

“Those pink ones look good,” said Domenica.

“They’re very popular. Engaged strawberry,” said Vixy. “Although you could call them pink, I suppose.”

The clothing purchased, they went down to the lower floor, where Domenica chose a pair of Joseph Cheaney boots. She felt immediately at home in them, and decided to wear them out of the shop. It had been a most satisfactory outing in every respect.

She went out onto the street and took her first step in her new boots. The sensation was extraordinary. It was empowering. Good footwear somehow gave purpose. The steps we take in new shoes, or boots, thought Domenica, are somehow different. It was strange. But they were. They just were. And she thought: how is it that the things with which we clothe ourselves make such a difference to what is inside?