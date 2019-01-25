New Scotland Street Chapter 39: The contents of a private bag

Domenica did her best with Antonia Collie and Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. She had always found Antonia’s manner hard to deal with, particularly since her erstwhile neighbour had suffered an attack of Stendhal Syndrome in the Uffizi Gallery.

That was not Antonia’s fault, of course: anybody could fall victim to Stendhal Syndrome, and if one of its sequelae was behavioural oddity, then that was something that should not be laid at one’s door. So, if Antonia now tended to go on about the early Scottish saints, the subject of her long-awaited book, then the least one could do was to listen – even if some of the saints were not only apocryphal, but also themselves somewhat irritating.

The story of the Venerable Margaret Sinclair, though, and her holy handbag, was far from irritating. Margaret Sinclair was a good woman, born in humble circumstances in the Cowgate of Edinburgh and devoted, through her short life, to helping others. She deserved beatification, thought Domenica, irrespective of the necessary miracles that would be needed for her to complete the cursus honorum of a candidate saint. Domenica was happy to hear about her, but less interested in the wildly unlikely pursuits of some of the earlier Scottish saints, which took one, she felt, firmly into the territory of myth, credulity, and sheer nonsense.

As they walked together up Nelson Street and into Northumberland Street, Antonia told Domenica about a chapter she had recently completed on the minor saints of Whithorn, including one who was not only a saint himself but who had married a saint and had several children, all of whom subsequently became saints themselves.

“His local legend is really rather moving,” said Antonia. “He was a sort of St Francis figure, actually – terribly good with animals.”

“St Francis was a friend of animals,” Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna continued.

“So we have been told,” said Domenica drily, adding, “Many times before.”

“Indeed,” said Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “The animals trusted him.”

“Was St Francis a vegetarian?” asked Domenica. “Or did he eat the animals who trusted him, I wonder.”

Antonia shot her a sideways glance, but Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna gave the question due thought. “History does not record that. I think it was rare in those days for people to be vegetarian.” She paused. “Back in Tuscany, where my home convent is, we have bees that give us honey.”

“How interesting,” said Domenica.

“Yes,” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “Very.”

They walked on in silence for a few minutes. Then Antonia pointed at Domenica’s bag and said, “I see you’re carrying a bag, Domenica.”

“Yes,” said Domenica. “I am.” Noticing that Antonia was craning her neck slightly to see into the top of the bag, she adjusted its position slightly to prevent its contents being seen.

“It looks quite heavy,” Antonia observed.

Domenica shrugged. “Not really. No, it’s not all that heavy.”

“No bag is ever heavy if the heart of the carrier is light,” pronounced Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna.

Domenica looked at her, and pursed her lips. From what wells of cliché sprang these observations, she wondered? And were those wells inexhaustible, like the magic water-barrel of St Catherine of Siena, that never ran dry?

“Yes,” said Antonia. ‘That’s a really useful aperçu, Maria-Fiore, dear flower.”

Domenica took a deep breath. Really, this was too much. Aperçu! Dear flower!

Antonia’s curiosity now got too much for her. “What’s in the bag, Domenica?”

Domenica sucked in her cheeks. “Which bag?”

Antonia pointed at the bag. “That bag. The one you’re carrying.”

Domenica chose her words carefully. “Oh, that … You mean, my private bag.”

She put as much emphasis on the word private as she could, without being overtly rude. But it was not, as it happened, sufficient to deter Antonia.

“Yes, that bag.”

Once again this brought forth an aphorism from Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “The bag that is not heavy because of the lightness inside your heart,” she added, helpfully.

“This and that,” Domenica responded. “The sort of things you might expect to find in somebody’s private bag.”

“Books?” asked Antonia. “Are you heading up to the library?”

“No,” answered Domenica. “I’m not going to the library.”

There was a brief silence. “Where are you going, if you don’t mind my asking?” said Antonia.

“Yes,” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “Where?”

Domenica stared studiously at the ground. She had decided she would simply ignore this question. It was none of Antonia’s business, and even less of Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna’s, where she was going. You should never ask somebody where they are going because it might be somewhere very private – an assignation with a lover, for instance, or something of that sort. You might as well ask a friend, whom you met in the doctor’s waiting room, why he or she was there.

Sorely tested, Domenica struggled with herself. Eventually she replied, “I’m going to see somebody.”

This did not satisfy Antonia. “With a bag? With something for somebody – in your bag?”

“You could say that,” said Domenica.

This spawned a further aphorism from Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “There are so many things we could say,” she said. “And yet we say so little. So much the one side, and so little on the other.”

Something within Domenica snapped. “I don’t know about that,” she said abruptly. “You could argue – and I might be inclined to do so myself – that we have actually rather little to say – or some of us do – and yet we say an awful lot. You could argue that, you know.”

“You could,” conceded Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “But to do so would be to fall into a trap. There are many traps set for the unwary. Traps are all about us.”

“You could start by shutting yours!” muttered Domenica. This was sotto voce, but was it sotto enough?

Antonia frowned. “What was that, Domenica? Did you say something?”

Domenica immediately felt ashamed of herself. Being from Edinburgh, she was of course not given to vulgarity, but there were times … “There is so little we have to say,” she said mildly.

“Precisely,” said Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. “Dear Domenica puts it so well.”

At the junction of Heriot Row and Dundas Street, Domenica was able to peel off from her two companions and make her solitary way to Stewart Christie at the far end of Queen Street. She was not proud of herself; Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna was a guest in Scotland and should be treated with all the courtesy that should be shown to any guest, while Antonia, for all her irritating ways, was a Stendhal Syndrome survivor, a former neighbour, and, underneath it all, a rather lonely woman, the sort of woman for whom it might be important to know what was in other people’s bags. To understand everything was to forgive everything. Domenica remembered that, and resolved there and then, at the junction of Howe Street, to try harder with the two women when she next encountered them. But now an enjoyable task was at hand: the purchase of a new outfit for Angus, and buying clothes for men was always a pleasant task if you were a woman, because most women knew, at heart, that men really had no idea what to wear and could only benefit from this sort of loving attention.