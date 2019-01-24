New Scotland Street Chapter 38: The aphorist

A number of Angus’s jackets and pairs of trousers had migrated from his studio and were now to be found blatantly hanging in his wardrobe.

These would be thrown out in due course; in the meantime, all that Domenica required was a sample or two that could be used for sizing purposes. This was necessary as she had no idea of what size Angus took in various garments.

Some months ago, when she had tried – unsuccessfully – to buy him a new shirt, she had resorted to slipping a tape measure round his neck while he was eating breakfast. He had shrugged the tape off, though, and had looked at her as if demanding an explanation. And she did find it rather difficult to explain why one should suddenly place a tape measure around your husband’s neck. Idle curiosity might explain many things, but this was not one of them. Absent-mindedness was similarly unconvincing, and so Domenica had simply said, “Oh, nothing” and changed the subject. Now, with a jacket, a pair of trousers, and a shirt tucked into a large shopping bag, she had all that would be needed by the experts up at Stewart Christie & Co. They could apply their own tape measures to the clothes and work out just what was required for Angus, even in his absence.

Scotland Street was deserted when Domenica shut the stair door behind her. It was a still afternoon, and the boughs of the trees in the Drummond Place Gardens, heavy with full summer leaf, were motionless. A cat prowled between parked cars, looked out over the setts, and then dashed out on some urgent errand of its own. A strident herring gull, having drifted up from Leith to scavenge amongst the pickings, noticed the cat and flapped up in the air ex abundanti cautela, mewing as it did so. And then another movement caught her eye, and she saw two female figures walking briskly along the pavement towards her.

Antonia Collie, Domenica’s former neighbour in Scotland Street, was in the company, as she more often than not was, of her friend and flatmate, Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna. Antonia, who dressed in a way that would previously have been described as blue-stocking-ish, was wearing a thick grey skirt and matching top – far too warm, Domenica thought, for mid-summer – while Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, who was altogether more stylish than her companion, was wearing a lightweight blue habit that looked as if it was made of soft linen.

When the two women saw Domenica, they waved in a friendly fashion, and increased their pace to catch up with her. Domenica, who would have preferred not to be distracted from her mission, nonetheless slowed down to accommodate them.

“Well, well,” said Antonia. “Fancy seeing you.”

Domenica smiled weakly. Why should it be considered in the slightest bit extraordinary that she should be walking on Drummond Place when she lived just around the corner? It really was a very banal greeting – almost, if not quite as trite as long time no see. That was a particularly odd expression, reminiscent of the pidgin languages which Domenica, as an anthropologist with experience of Melanesia, had once mastered. And yet people who knew no other words of Tok Pisin still said long time no see like the denizens of a Chinese laundry in an old black-and-white film. Strange, she thought.

Then Antonia continued, “Long time no see, Domenica.”

Domenica struggled to maintain her composure. “Well, actually, it was last week, wasn’t it?”

“Perhaps,” said Antonia, lightly. “Time passes so quickly these days, doesn’t it?”

This was the signal from Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna, who had said nothing until now, but who had smiled sweetly, as nuns are expected to do, to say, “The speed of time is the speed of our lives proceeding towards God.”

Domenica looked at her. Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna had become famous for her aphorisms, which had propelled her from obscurity to a near-central position in the society of Scotland’s capital. It had been an astonishing phenomenon, thought Domenica: an Italian nun, of no particular distinction, had somehow made her mark in a country she barely knew by coining aphorisms of immense vapidity. These utterances had been seized upon by people who seemed, for quite unfathomable reasons, to be in need of such sustenance.

Domenica struggled with the temptation to say, “What on earth does that mean?” And succeeded in that struggle because she simply said, “Well, that’s one way of looking at it.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna took this as a compliment, replying, with suitable modesty, “Thank you. You are very kind, dear Domenica.”

Domenica bristled, firstly because she had not meant to be kind, and secondly, because there was something condescending about being called Dear Domenica. Again, she let this pass: one cannot defeat an aphorist, she told herself. A trite aphorism will always win.

They walked together in silence for a few moments. Then Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna observed, “The sunlight is upon the trees. Look.”

Domenica looked at the trees. It was undoubtedly true: the sunlight was upon them. But why should that be a matter of remark? It would be odd, surely, were the sunlight to fall upon everything else but somehow miss out the trees.

“Well, it certainly is sunny today,” she said.

“At the moment it is,” cautioned Antonia. “But in Scotland, can one ever be sure? We get sunlight one moment and then the next, what? Rain. Or even snow. Our weather is so fickle.”

“Of course, we have our micro-climates in Edinburgh,” said Domenica. “It can be warm and sunny down here but go up to the Braids or Fairmilehead and it’s a different story.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna listened to this with interest. “It is always a different story,” she said. “You get one story, and then you get another.”

Domenica decided to move the conversation on. “And how’s your work going, Antonia?”

Antonia answered briskly. “Very well. I am casting my net a bit wider and dealing now with more recent Scottish saints, along with the older ones. Light and shade, you know. The lives of the more recent saints illuminate the lives of the earlier ones. So I’ve been doing a bit of research into the Venerable Margaret Sinclair.”

Domenica knew exactly who Margaret Sinclair was. There was to be seen, she had been told, a relic of this remarkable Edinburgh woman, her handbag – an item of considerable interest, and inspiration, to the devout. Relics often struck Domenica as macabre – fingers and so on, lodged in reliquaries, were a peculiar obsession for anyone to harbour – but a holy handbag, now there was something rather different.