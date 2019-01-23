New Scotland Street Chapter 37: Men and clothes

It was proving to be an eventful Saturday. For Stuart, it was a day of mixed emotions – of elation at his reunion with Katie, and of bleak disappointment at the discovery that she had acquired a new boyfriend.

He understood, though, that there was no reason why she should not do this – after all, it was he who had brought their nascent affair to an abrupt end, and he had done so, he accepted, with rather less tact than might have been required. He had been craven – yes, that was the only word for it – in the face of a stern ultimatum from Irene. But then, how else could he have reacted to her threat to take the children away from him? Oh, the hypocrisy of it, the sheer, unadulterated hypocrisy. She and her psychotherapist friend; she with her cosy chats – very cosy – with Dr Fairbairn about Melanie Klein and Jung and all the rest of them, while all the time something else altogether was going on. And then to make him give up his friendship with Katie – because that’s what it was: friendship, just friendship – well, with additional closeness, of course, although there was nothing sordid about it … And now it was all wrecked and he had nothing, nothing in his life.

That was Stuart’s Saturday. For his mother, Nicola, it had been an altogether different sort of day. She had delivered Bertie to the house of his friend, Ranald Braveheart Macpherson – not without some misgivings about the quality of parental supervision in those latitudes: Scottish country dancing on a Saturday afternoon? There was something odd about that, she felt. People were entitled to dance reels if that was what they wanted to do, but on a Saturday afternoon? There was something vaguely suspicious about that, she thought – as odd as receiving an invitation, as she recently had, from a long-lost schoolfriend to join her and her husband at their house in Peebles for an afternoon of carpet bowls. That might be the sort of thing that went on in Peebles on a Saturday afternoon, but Nicola was having none of it. Carpet bowls in Peebles was a symptom, she said to herself, and I am not there quite yet.

After dropping off Bertie, Nicola had taken Ulysses to the Luca ice-cream parlour at Holy Corner. Ulysses was on the young side to be given ice-cream in public, and had succeeded in covering not only the table but the floor beneath it with vanilla and chocolate chip ice cream in equal measure. The young man on duty, however, was accustomed to this and even offered to replace the spilt and thrown ice-cream with new supplies. Nicola declined, with thanks, but reflected, as he returned to his post, on his courtesy. We can still produce them, she told herself; we can still produce young men with manners, and decency, who are prepared to spend their Saturday afternoons working in ice-cream parlours and be pleasant to people like me, and taking all the mess and stickiness in their stride.

She had then taken Ulysses to La Barantine, a coffee house and bakery in Bruntsfield, where, while she enjoyed a relaxed double-shot latte, he had thrown fragments of croissant over the floor and into the hair of a woman at a nearby table. Once again, decency and understanding had been the reaction of those affected, which left Nicola with an even greater appreciation of the civility of the city in which she lived. Was the rest of the world like Edinburgh, she wondered, or did she simply have the good fortune to live in one of the few remaining places where people treated one another with comity and enlightenment even as they were subjected to a barrage of croissants?

Back in Scotland Street itself, Domenica Macdonald had devoted herself to what she described as a day of necessary administration. Her husband, Angus, was used to this particular dedication of Saturday, and was content to spend the morning in his studio, lunchtime in the Scottish Arts Club in Rutland Square, and the afternoon back at his easel. He did not enquire too closely as to what Domenica did on Saturday, nor did she make enquiry of him. It was part of the secret of a successful marriage, he believed, that each person should have the space, emotional and physical, to follow at least some pursuits of his or her own.

It was perhaps just as well that Angus did not ask Domenica what she planned to do that day, as she had in mind a particularly delicate mission directly affecting him. Like most wives, Domenica had grave misgivings about her husband’s clothes. It is a familiar truth, known to most women, that men have no dress sense. There are, admittedly, one or two men who dress with proper attention to colour co-ordination and such matters, but they are, of course, men who are in touch with their feminine side. For most men, clothes are more or less functional – mere cladding that serves to keep out the elements and disguise the shocking truth within. As long as clothes do that, then their colour, shape, and texture are not of particular concern. And yet, in spite of this aesthetic blunting, men do have a strong sense of loyalty when it comes to clothes, and, unlike women, will not abandon a serviceable garment in favour of something newer or more fashionable. So it is that a man will keep a jacket, with pride, for twenty years or more if he possibly can. If it continues to fit, and if it is, to an extent, still in one piece, then why change it? In the view of most men, that question simply cannot be answered satisfactorily by women. Women just do not understand clothing loyalty. They do not get it.

Domenica had become increasingly exasperated by the unwillingness of Angus to revitalise his wardrobe. Their marriage, a few years previously, had given her the opportunity to throw at least some of his clothes away, but she had discovered that he had not made a full and frank disclosure. It transpired that he had kept a cupboard of old, familiar clothes in his studio, and these had been reintroduced into his mainstream wardrobe. Now it was these old tweed jackets and corduroy trousers that were preferred to the few new outfits she had succeeded in buying for him. That they were becoming increasingly threadbare did not seem to exercise Angus in the slightest. That they were losing such vestiges of colour as they had once possessed seemed similarly irrelevant to him: if all your clothes were a faded brown, roughly the colour of a bracken-covered Scottish hillside in the winter, then all that meant was the colour co-ordination issue was resolved. And if your hair was brown, as Angus’s was, then that further co-ordinated you.

But then Domenica had happened upon a passage in Walter Scott’s Guy Mannering. One of the characters in the novel refuses to get new clothes. His wife, however, works out how to deal with the problem: replace them by stealth, while he is asleep. When he wakes up, he won’t notice, and will get into the new clothes without realising it, as long as they are placed in the spot where he got out of the old clothes the previous night. Brilliant, thought Domenica. Can’t go wrong.

And it was with Walter Scott in mind that she set out that afternoon for Stewart Christie & Co in Queen Street, tailors and stockists of just the sort of clothes that a well-dressed Angus Lordie might sport.